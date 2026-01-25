Quantum Temple Opens in Miami as South Florida’s First Vibroacoustic Sound Healing Sanctuary

Ocampo’s journey to founding Quantum Temple is rooted in her own path of healing from a traumatic childhood. Raised in Colombia, she later studied in Canada and worked as a diplomat in Miami before turning toward somatic and energetic practices. Through experiences with sound, vibration, breathwork, and embodied movement, she found tools that helped her reconnect with her body and sense of self. After time spent in an ashram in Colombia and training in modalities such as Reiki, chakra healing, and intuitive energy work, Ocampo envisioned Quantum Temple as a space that brings these practices together in an accessible and grounded way.