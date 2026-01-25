Quantum Temple Opens in Miami as South Florida’s First Vibroacoustic Sound Healing Sanctuary
Quantum Temple, a new sanctuary for sound healing and embodied movement, opens in Miami this month, introducing South Florida to an immersive approach to nervous system regulation and somatic wellness. Founded by Luisa Ocampo, Quantum Temple is located at 1140 SW 2nd Ave in Miami and is the only destination in the region to offer vibroacoustic sound journeys on custom-made waterbeds designed for full-body relaxation and restoration.
At the core of Quantum Temple’s offerings are eight vibroacoustic waterbeds, handcrafted in Colombia, that allow sound vibrations to move simultaneously through water and body. Participants experience a sense of lightness as frequencies are felt not only through the ears but throughout the entire system. Ocampo describes the experience as “a full-body form of listening.” By allowing vibration to travel through water, the beds support a deeply restorative state that many guests describe as comparable to hours of deep rest in a single session.
“Quantum Temple was created from the belief that healing does not require performance or perfection. It is a space where the body is honored as it is, and where people can simply arrive and rest.”
Luisa Ocampo
Quantum Temple’s design reflects this philosophy, integrating architecture, light, and sound to support each practice. Elemental themes such as sun and moon, gold and silver tones, and traditionally masculine and feminine elements are woven throughout the space to create a sense of balance and grounding. A private room is also available for one-on-one sessions, including quantum healing and family constellation work, offering a more intimate setting for personal exploration.
Ocampo’s journey to founding Quantum Temple is rooted in her own path of healing from a traumatic childhood. Raised in Colombia, she later studied in Canada and worked as a diplomat in Miami before turning toward somatic and energetic practices. Through experiences with sound, vibration, breathwork, and embodied movement, she found tools that helped her reconnect with her body and sense of self. After time spent in an ashram in Colombia and training in modalities such as Reiki, chakra healing, and intuitive energy work, Ocampo envisioned Quantum Temple as a space that brings these practices together in an accessible and grounded way.
“When we treat the body as a place of respect and care, healing becomes something that unfolds naturally. I created the space I once needed, knowing others are seeking the same sense of connection.”
Luisa Ocampo
In addition to sound healing journeys, Quantum Temple offers movement-based classes designed to support embodiment and awareness. Elemental Yoga incorporates earth-, water-, fire-, and air-inspired sequences. Mat and Sculpt Pilates focuses on strength, stability, and full-body engagement. Qi Gong emphasizes gentle, flowing movement to cultivate energy and presence. All classes are designed to be welcoming to beginners while still offering depth for experienced practitioners.
Quantum Temple also hosts free daily community meditation at 6:30 a.m. each morning. The sessions are open to the public and intended as a grounding way to begin the day. Reservations are required.
Classes and sessions can be booked through Mindbody a variety of packages are available. Quantum Temple is also available on ClassPass and JackedRabbit.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.