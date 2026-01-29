Golden retriever lying on steps beside a bride’s dress and groom’s shoes.
A golden retriever relaxes in wedding-day style, reflecting luxury pet-friendly hospitalityPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court / BARK Air
Bark Air Debuts Bark Happy Dog Hospitality Program at The Windsor Court

BARK Air’s New ‘BARK Happy’ Model Elevates Traditional Pet-Friendly Hotel Amenities with Always-On Dog Concierge Services, Curated Itineraries, Pack Walks & More
NEW YORK, NY (January 28, 2026) – BARK Air, the pioneering dog-first hospitality and semi-private aviation service redefining pet travel, announces the launch of BARK Happy, bringing its signature concierge expertise to hotels for always-on, canine-centered service. Powered by the same team of canine care experts that has supported thousands of dogs through journeys worldwide, BARK Happy functions as an embedded extension of a hotel’s guest services team, delivering pre-arrival planning, personalized amenities, curated itineraries and dog-centered experiences.

Vintage painting of a black-and-white dog resting beside flowers and a book
A timeless portrait of a beloved dog reflects The Windsor Court’s classic charmPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court

BARK Air has teamed up with The Windsor Court – New Orleans’ most refined address for gracious service, elegance, and deep sense of place, offering an exceptional experience for dogs and their people – as the inaugural hotel to debut BARK Happy. As of February, all dogs staying at The Windsor Court will be supported by BARK Happy’s dedicated concierge team, starting with a pre-arrival intake that informs every aspect of the hotel experience, from in-room setup to recommended activities. Throughout their stay, the BARK Happy Concierge team remains available to assist with daily needs, local guidance and dog-centered requests, ensuring continuity of care from arrival through departure. 

Small dog held indoors as part of BARK Air’s BARK Happy hotel program
A BARK Happy guest enjoys luxury in-room care at The Windsor CourtPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court / BARK Air

For those eager to be among the first to experience BARK Happy, the launch coincides with Mystic Krewe of Barkus Parade on February 8, the City’s iconic Mardi Gras celebration designed for dogs to take center stage. As the Official Hotel Partner for Barkus, The Windsor Court will be offering a BARK Happy-curated Barkus packageincluding a two-night stay in a luxurious suite; a Parade Pack complete with costume, bandana, plush toy and snacks; a limited-edition Barkus poster; and evening bone broth service delivered to the room by the BARK Happy concierge.

Large dog sitting on a hotel bed with children in matching pajamas
BARK Happy supports canine guests with concierge-led comfort and carePhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court / BARK Air
BARK Air Expands Its Vision With The Companion Concierge

With the introduction of BARK Happy services, The Windsor Court will implement a BARK Happy Hospitality charge ($150 per stay), replacing the property’s pet fee with a more comprehensive suite of concierge-led services, such as:

  • Pre-arrival intake, capturing each dog’s profile and preferences for a truly bespoke stay

  • A BARK Happy amenity kit, featuring a BARK toy and treats tailored to each dog’s preferences, a dental kit and personalized welcome note, The Windsor Court bowls and bedding, as well as seasonal surprises 

  • Custom itineraries with recommendations for dog-friendly dining, walking routes, trusted local vet recommendations and more

  • Post-stay support, with follow-up from the BARK Happy team, ensuring dog (and human) satisfaction was nothing short of exceptional

Historic painting of a man standing with a pack of hunting dogs outdoors
Windsor Court’s art collection honors tradition alongside modern pet hospitalityPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court

Hotels that bring on BARK Happy will also unlock a lineup of bookable, dog-centered programming tailored to each property’s needs. Signature offerings specific to The Windsor Court include:

  • BARK Happy Pack Walks: These guided group walks, led by the BARK Happy Concierge, help guests explore New Orleans’ most pet-friendly neighborhoods and sights, while offering structured socialization for dogs. For dogs who prefer a quieter pace, one-on-one neighborhood walks are also available, complete with curated routes and post-walk wipe-downs.

  • The Barktail Lounge: A playful, dog-forward reimagining of The Windsor Court’s adored afternoon tea service, featuring dog-safe beverages like “Chompagne” and warm broth, served alongside classic human offerings, creating a shared ritual for dogs and their companions.

  • Canine Comfort Wellness Kits: Available upon request, these kits include paw and nose balm, coat wipes, and calming essentials to help dogs decompress after travel, long walks or parade-day festivities.

French bulldog walking along a flower-lined entrance at The Windsor Court
BARK Happy brings elevated dog-friendly experiences to luxury hotel staysPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court / BARK Air

“BARK Happy is our way of helping hotels raise the bar for dog hospitality, extending far beyond a dog bed and a water bowl,” said Michael Novotny, President of BARK Air. “While we’ve leveraged our aviation businesses to partner with hotels on destination retreats and special events, we’re now introducing an evergreen, high-touch service model that mirrors the level of care we’ve delivered through BARK Air since inception. The Windsor Court is the ideal inaugural partner as they’ve long championed pet travel, and together we’re taking it to the next level.”

King of Barkus 2020, at Galatoires
King of Barkus 2020, at GalatoiresPhoto Credit: Jenny Adams, Courtesy of Mystic Krewe of Barkus

“BARK Air brings an unmatched level of expertise in dog-first hospitality, and the partnership with BARK Happy allows us to elevate meeting our canine guests with the five-star standards our hotel is known for,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to exceptional service, creating stays that feel just as memorable for dogs as they do for their humans. This partnership reflects our shared belief that luxury travel should be seamless, joyful, and inclusive through the entire visit.”

Bronze dog statue displayed inside The Windsor Court in New Orleans.
A classic hunting-dog sculpture reflects Windsor Court’s heritage décorPhoto Courtesy of The Windsor Court

By bringing BARK Happy to hotels as an evergreen service, BARK Air is setting the stage for a new era of dog-first hospitality, reflecting its belief that dogs deserve the same level of care and consideration as any luxury traveler.

For more information, please visit air.bark.co

Dogs Fly First: BARK Air Marks First Anniversary with Expanded Routes and Luxe Private Charters

