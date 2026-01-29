Bark Air Debuts Bark Happy Dog Hospitality Program at The Windsor Court
NEW YORK, NY (January 28, 2026) – BARK Air, the pioneering dog-first hospitality and semi-private aviation service redefining pet travel, announces the launch of BARK Happy, bringing its signature concierge expertise to hotels for always-on, canine-centered service. Powered by the same team of canine care experts that has supported thousands of dogs through journeys worldwide, BARK Happy functions as an embedded extension of a hotel’s guest services team, delivering pre-arrival planning, personalized amenities, curated itineraries and dog-centered experiences.
BARK Air has teamed up with The Windsor Court – New Orleans’ most refined address for gracious service, elegance, and deep sense of place, offering an exceptional experience for dogs and their people – as the inaugural hotel to debut BARK Happy. As of February, all dogs staying at The Windsor Court will be supported by BARK Happy’s dedicated concierge team, starting with a pre-arrival intake that informs every aspect of the hotel experience, from in-room setup to recommended activities. Throughout their stay, the BARK Happy Concierge team remains available to assist with daily needs, local guidance and dog-centered requests, ensuring continuity of care from arrival through departure.
For those eager to be among the first to experience BARK Happy, the launch coincides with Mystic Krewe of Barkus Parade on February 8, the City’s iconic Mardi Gras celebration designed for dogs to take center stage. As the Official Hotel Partner for Barkus, The Windsor Court will be offering a BARK Happy-curated Barkus package, including a two-night stay in a luxurious suite; a Parade Pack complete with costume, bandana, plush toy and snacks; a limited-edition Barkus poster; and evening bone broth service delivered to the room by the BARK Happy concierge.
With the introduction of BARK Happy services, The Windsor Court will implement a BARK Happy Hospitality charge ($150 per stay), replacing the property’s pet fee with a more comprehensive suite of concierge-led services, such as:
Pre-arrival intake, capturing each dog’s profile and preferences for a truly bespoke stay
A BARK Happy amenity kit, featuring a BARK toy and treats tailored to each dog’s preferences, a dental kit and personalized welcome note, The Windsor Court bowls and bedding, as well as seasonal surprises
Custom itineraries with recommendations for dog-friendly dining, walking routes, trusted local vet recommendations and more
Post-stay support, with follow-up from the BARK Happy team, ensuring dog (and human) satisfaction was nothing short of exceptional
Hotels that bring on BARK Happy will also unlock a lineup of bookable, dog-centered programming tailored to each property’s needs. Signature offerings specific to The Windsor Court include:
BARK Happy Pack Walks: These guided group walks, led by the BARK Happy Concierge, help guests explore New Orleans’ most pet-friendly neighborhoods and sights, while offering structured socialization for dogs. For dogs who prefer a quieter pace, one-on-one neighborhood walks are also available, complete with curated routes and post-walk wipe-downs.
The Barktail Lounge: A playful, dog-forward reimagining of The Windsor Court’s adored afternoon tea service, featuring dog-safe beverages like “Chompagne” and warm broth, served alongside classic human offerings, creating a shared ritual for dogs and their companions.
Canine Comfort Wellness Kits: Available upon request, these kits include paw and nose balm, coat wipes, and calming essentials to help dogs decompress after travel, long walks or parade-day festivities.
“BARK Happy is our way of helping hotels raise the bar for dog hospitality, extending far beyond a dog bed and a water bowl,” said Michael Novotny, President of BARK Air. “While we’ve leveraged our aviation businesses to partner with hotels on destination retreats and special events, we’re now introducing an evergreen, high-touch service model that mirrors the level of care we’ve delivered through BARK Air since inception. The Windsor Court is the ideal inaugural partner as they’ve long championed pet travel, and together we’re taking it to the next level.”
“BARK Air brings an unmatched level of expertise in dog-first hospitality, and the partnership with BARK Happy allows us to elevate meeting our canine guests with the five-star standards our hotel is known for,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to exceptional service, creating stays that feel just as memorable for dogs as they do for their humans. This partnership reflects our shared belief that luxury travel should be seamless, joyful, and inclusive through the entire visit.”
By bringing BARK Happy to hotels as an evergreen service, BARK Air is setting the stage for a new era of dog-first hospitality, reflecting its belief that dogs deserve the same level of care and consideration as any luxury traveler.
For more information, please visit air.bark.co.
