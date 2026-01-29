Bark Air Debuts Bark Happy Dog Hospitality Program at The Windsor Court

BARK Air has teamed up with The Windsor Court – New Orleans’ most refined address for gracious service, elegance, and deep sense of place, offering an exceptional experience for dogs and their people – as the inaugural hotel to debut BARK Happy. As of February, all dogs staying at The Windsor Court will be supported by BARK Happy’s dedicated concierge team, starting with a pre-arrival intake that informs every aspect of the hotel experience, from in-room setup to recommended activities. Throughout their stay, the BARK Happy Concierge team remains available to assist with daily needs, local guidance and dog-centered requests, ensuring continuity of care from arrival through departure.