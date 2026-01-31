Cactus Club Cafe Announces Downtown Miami Location to Open on February 10
Cactus Club Cafe, one of North America’s fastest-growing restaurant groups, is bringing elevated everyday dining to Downtown Miami, opening the brand’s second U.S. location on Tuesday, February 10 at 5:00pm. Following their recent Boston opening, Miami marks the 35th location for the celebrated brand, promising a vibrant addition to the city’s world-class dining and cultural scene. Reservations from February 10 onward are now available at CactusClubCafe.com.
Cactus is elevated everyday dining, creating a sense of occasion, even when there isn't one. The vibe is upbeat, stylish, and polished, not pretentious—fueled by energetic music, great people, and spaces that feel as good as they look. The chef-driven menu delivers bold, refined dishes with something for every craving. Fresh yet familiar, it's easy to love and easy to come back to.
The landmark location will open in the heart of Downtown Miami at Citigroup Center—a 34-story trophy tower located at the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast 2nd Street.
“I’m excited to introduce Miami to the Cactus experience. The food, design, and energy are on par with some of the best restaurants in North America, but at a price point that invites people to come often. Whether it’s lunch, afternoon drinks, dinner or late-night vibes, we’ve created something for everyone and every occasion - elevated but never pretentious.”
Andrew Latchford, President of Cactus Club Cafe
The menu is helmed by Executive Chef Greg McCallum and the Test Kitchen team of culinary experts.
"We make modern North American food that is inspired by the places and cuisines we love. This menu celebrates Miami’s best ingredients with coastal classics and fresh favorites like Sushi, Ceviche and Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, alongside salads, bowls, pastas and steaks. Of course, save room for desserts like Key Lime Pie and London Fog Crème Brûlée.”
Executive Chef Greg McCallum
From the lounge or patio bars, the signature frozen Bellini is a standout amongst over a dozen ice-cold custom cocktails. The bar also serves an extensive sommelier-selected wine list and boasts a wide selection of beer. Complementing the beverage program, Cactus Miami will offer a daily dine-in Happy Hour from 3-7PM with an additional late-night Happy Hour available from 10-close. Highlights include a happy hour smash burger, along with specially priced menu favorites and drinks.
Designed by innovative design studio ICRAVE, a Journey studio, the restaurant features layered botany, slatted wood detailing and custom statement lighting. The open floor plan, encompassing more than 11,500 square feet, will comfortably accommodate over 280 diners across a dynamic central bar, chic lounge seating, semi-private dining room and lush patio oasis. Demonstrating Cactus' longstanding commitment to bold artwork, the space will include three commissioned pieces from celebrated neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem. Works by contemporary artists including Marco Grassi and Rhys Farrel all contribute to the high-energy, colorfully curated space. On the patio’s outdoor bar will be a large mural by artist Gabriela Zerpa.
“Our Cactus Miami team is absolutely thrilled to welcome the community starting February 10. We’ve assembled a world-class team dedicated to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences at Cactus Miami. Our opening team will be bringing elevated everyday dining to the city, in a space that perfectly captures Miami’s vibrant energy.”
Brendon Sequeira, Regional Manager
Cactus is renowned for cultivating exceptional careers and investing in its people. This Miami opening reflects the Vancouver-based brand’s continued growth and ambition as it expands across North America. Backed by over 6,000 team members and more than three decades in hospitality, Cactus Club Cafe is currently hiring talented, passionate professionals to join the Miami team.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.