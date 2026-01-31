Casa MX, Miami’s Newest Mexican Restaurant, Debuts in Coral Gables

Casa MX spans several distinctive spaces across its 2,800-square-foot space, accommodating 150-seats, including a 52-seat patio, the main dining room, 12-seats central bar, and 86-seat dining room, divided into several rooms. The creative vision for the space was undertaken by Manuel Lizarralde, a Bogotá-based architect and interior designer, who collaborated closely with Bernal. For the project, Lizarralde spent a month in Mexico City, drawing inspiration from the architecture, material culture, and everyday life. A palette of deep greens, warm earth tones, and soft neutrals create a layered, cohesive environment, while natural textures and carefully calibrated lighting, including striking iron chandeliers in the bar, and rattan lights in the dining room, support the restaurant’s all-day pace. Feminine energy is woven throughout the design as a quiet but powerful presence. Artwork featuring women and florals lines the walls, honoring the central role women play in the household and in preserving culinary traditions, and shaping the tempo of everyday life.