Casa MX, Miami’s Newest Mexican Restaurant, Debuts in Coral Gables
Casa MX, a Modern Mexican restaurant inspired by culture, rhythm and the everyday rituals of Mexico City, opened its doors in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 2345 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145. Situated inside a former home in Coral Gables, the restaurant features shareable small plates and large-format entrees, craft cocktails with an emphasis on agave spirits, and an inviting home-like atmosphere.
Independently owned by veteran operator Mario Bernal, who began his career in hospitality with The Hotel Victor, The Setai, Rosa Mexicano, and Barcelona Wine Bar, before spending the past decade with José Andrés Group, Casa MX reflects hospitality rooted in Mexican home life, where meals anchor daily routines and the table serves as the heart of the home. Designed as an all-day dining destination, the space fosters an environment where long lunches turn into afternoon coffee, and where evenings starting with shared plates seamlessly transition into night caps.
“The name Casa MX is really intentional. We really want our guests to feel at home the moment they step into the restaurant. From the decor to the service style, and approachable price point, we want everyone to feel cozy and comfortable when they come into our house.”
Mario Bernal
Leading the culinary program is executive chef Kevin Acosta, whose menu reflects the rich, multicultural layers of Mexican cuisine as experienced in Mexico City, where Indigenous traditions intersect with centuries of global influence and where regional traditions converge. The menu is expressive yet grounded, reflecting both the vibrancy of the capital and the familiarity of home cooking.
Divided into small, plates, and large format entrees, highlights include:
Fresh, citrus-forward ceviches and aguachiles such as Ceviche Sinaloa (tuna, soy, Maggie, avocado, and amaranth) and Aguachile de pulpo (cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber)
Tostadas such as scallops with salsa cruda and cucumber
Queso fundido with rajas, tortillas, and green chorizo
Costilla y Chayote, beef ribs with guajillo beer glaze, served with chayote puree, pickled onions and tortillas
Pollo Arabe Kebab, Mexican shawarma-marinated & grilled boneless chicken kebab, served with bean hummus, cabbage, and Mexican tzatziki.
Whole Pescado a la Talla, served boneless and ready to eat
Complementing the kitchen, the cocktail menu is helmed by Beverage Manager Anthony Sanchez, and centered on agave spirits and classic Mexican cocktails like the Casa MX Margarita (Mijenta silver tequila, Combier, agave, lime, salt espuma), and Reposado Margarita (Centenario reposado, Combier, agave, orange blossom water, lime), as well as more innovative creations like Tigers Milk (Caraveda quebranta pisco, St. Germain, supasawa). The program emphasizes balance and drinkability, encouraging guests to settle in and stay awhile.
Casa MX spans several distinctive spaces across its 2,800-square-foot space, accommodating 150-seats, including a 52-seat patio, the main dining room, 12-seats central bar, and 86-seat dining room, divided into several rooms. The creative vision for the space was undertaken by Manuel Lizarralde, a Bogotá-based architect and interior designer, who collaborated closely with Bernal. For the project, Lizarralde spent a month in Mexico City, drawing inspiration from the architecture, material culture, and everyday life. A palette of deep greens, warm earth tones, and soft neutrals create a layered, cohesive environment, while natural textures and carefully calibrated lighting, including striking iron chandeliers in the bar, and rattan lights in the dining room, support the restaurant’s all-day pace. Feminine energy is woven throughout the design as a quiet but powerful presence. Artwork featuring women and florals lines the walls, honoring the central role women play in the household and in preserving culinary traditions, and shaping the tempo of everyday life.
At its core, Casa MX is about gathering. It is a place where guests are welcomed with intention, where food and drink anchor connection, and where the spirit of Mexico City is expressed through hospitality, design, and the shared experiences of the table.
Casa MX is located at 2345 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145. Complimentary parking available outside. Reservations can be made on OpenTable at https://www.opentable.com/r/casa-mx-miami. To stay up-to-date on Instagram, please follow https://www.instagram.com/casamxmiami/.
The restaurant is currently open for dinner and weekend lunch, with plans to expand to daily lunch and brunch. Current hours of operation are:
Tuesday - Thursday, 4 - 10 p.m.
Friday, Saturday - 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
