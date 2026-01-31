Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors Introduce Mr. C Residences Boca Raton
Key International, a Miami-based global real estate and investment firm, and Wexford Real Estate Investors, a West Palm Beach-based real estate development firm, today announced the planned development of Mr. C Residences Boca Raton. The 12-story luxury residential tower located at 41 SE 4th Street in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton marks the latest expansion of the Mr. C brand, known for its refined European-inspired lifestyle residential experience, timeless design, and world-class service. The development represents Boca Raton’s first newly announced branded residential project in more than a decade, introducing a thoughtfully scaled, hospitality-driven residential experience to one of South Florida’s most established luxury markets. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is leading exclusive sales and marketing for the residences, with prices starting at $1.7 million.
“Boca Raton has long been one of South Florida’s premier luxury markets, supported by sustained investment and deep buyer demand that continues to draw national attention. Buyers here take a long view, and the city attracts capital that supports thoughtful, high-quality development. Mr. C Residences Boca Raton is designed for this moment, offering a hospitality-driven residential experience that elevates daily life. We’re pleased to partner with Mr. C on a project that speaks to how Boca’s luxury buyer lives today, and the level of quality the market will continue to demand.”
Inigo Ardid, Co-President of Key International
Mr. C Residences Boca Raton will feature 133 private residences with two- to three-bedroom layouts. Residences will feature open kitchens designed in Mr. C’s signature style, with custom Italian cabinetry, natural stone countertops, and premium Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive balconies with glass railings.
Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by 1508 London, the project offers a contemporary interpretation of classic European living. The arrival experience begins with a lushly landscaped porte cochère and a signature water feature, leading into a grand residential lobby lounge with curated artwork and seating areas. On the exterior, the tower’s sleek architectural profile is defined by expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows, delivering light-filled interiors and uninterrupted views from every residence
“We’re excited to work alongside Key International and to partner with Mr. C on a project with this level of quality and authenticity. What stood out was the opportunity to bring a truly elevated standard of living to Boca Raton – one rooted in hospitality, wellness, and thoughtful service. Mr. C approaches residential living with a genuine hospitality mindset, and that’s reflected in the details that shape how residents will experience their home every day.”
Philip Braunstein of Wexford Real Estate
The property’s rooftop resort deck features an infinity pool with panoramic views, private cabanas, an open-air cinema, outdoor grill and dining areas, and lounge spaces. Additional amenities include a residents’ social lounge with billiards and card tables, a golf simulator, Little C’s playroom, a mail and package room, and EV charging stations.
Wellness is a defining pillar of the project, integrated into the building’s design throughout, with a dedicated wellness and amenity level featuring a signature spa with hammam, infrared sauna, steam room, sound dome, fitness center featuring Technogym equipment, yoga studio, meditation lawn, lap pool, hot and cold plunge pools, and private padel and pickleball courts.
“Mr. C was created to offer a contemporary interpretation of the comfort of home, blending timeless tradition with modern innovation through craftsmanship and genuine care. My brother and I are proud to expand the Mr. C story to Boca Raton and to extend our family experience through a residential offering that feels refined and elegant. From signature spaces like Bellini Restaurant to the rooftop residents-only Mr. C Bar and Lounge, Mr. C Residences Boca Raton reflects our commitment to creating a lifestyle defined by ease.”
Ignazio Cipriani, President of Mr. C Hotels
At the heart of the project’s social life is Bellini Restaurant, located on the ground floor, offering refined European dining indoors and on a landscaped terrace. Residents will also enjoy the exclusive rooftop Mr. C Bar and Lounge, along with in-residence dining, event catering, and poolside service. Tailored services include concierge, valet, housekeeping, towel and spa services. Residents also have access to benefits across the Mr. C portfolio, including preferred hotel rates, signature dining and invitations to select special events.
“Mr. C Residences Boca Raton is designed for one of South Florida’s most established luxury markets. Building on the success of Mr. C in Coconut Grove and West Palm Beach, the project will deliver the Cipriani family’s legacy in cultural and hospitality expertise, coupled with the modernity of the Mr. C Flag to Boca Raton. Mr. C Boca Raton will offer the consistency and finish that the Cipriani family demands and that today’s customers expect. We are looking forward to sharing the Mr. C lifestyle, enhanced by privacy, turnkey living, and exceptional Cipriani service. This is a distinctive addition to the market.”
Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida
Sales are expected to launch in Spring 2026, with the official sales gallery opening at 36 SE 3rd Street in Downtown Boca Raton. For more information, please visit MrCResidencesBocaRaton.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.