Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors Introduce Mr. C Residences Boca Raton

“Mr. C Residences Boca Raton is designed for one of South Florida’s most established luxury markets. Building on the success of Mr. C in Coconut Grove and West Palm Beach, the project will deliver the Cipriani family’s legacy in cultural and hospitality expertise, coupled with the modernity of the Mr. C Flag to Boca Raton. Mr. C Boca Raton will offer the consistency and finish that the Cipriani family demands and that today’s customers expect. We are looking forward to sharing the Mr. C lifestyle, enhanced by privacy, turnkey living, and exceptional Cipriani service. This is a distinctive addition to the market.”

Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida