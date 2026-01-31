Michelin-Starred Chef Michael Mina Opens Acqua Bistecca at Saltleaf Marina
Acqua Bistecca Estero Bay — the highly anticipated Italian-inspired restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina — is now open to the public at Saltleaf Marina. The new dining destination marks The MINA Group’s debut in Southwest Florida, bringing a refined yet welcoming expression of Mina’s culinary philosophy to one of the region’s most scenic waterfront settings within Saltleaf on Estero Bay. Dinner is served nightly from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with reservations available at www.acquabistecca.com/estero-bay.
Realized in partnership with London Bay, Acqua Bistecca offers an experience centered on wood-fired steaks and pristine local seafood, a nod to its name — “water and steak.” The restaurant draws inspiration from Italy’s coastal regions while celebrating the bounty of the Gulf, pairing bold flavors with thoughtful technique and a convivial approach to dining.
The menu highlights oak-grilled steaks brushed with red Lambrusco butter, alongside house-made pastas such as the Due Linguine with Florida clams and nduja butter and the Lasagna alla Piastra. A raw bar rounds out the offerings with local delicacies, including Florida jumbo stone crab claws and oysters with limoncello mignonette. Additional standout dishes include caviar cannoli, Risotto ‘alla Marchesi’ and Michael Mina signatures, such as his renowned tuna tartare. Desserts present a refined finale, from tiramisù affogato to olive oil cake with citrus mousse and panna cotta topped with refreshing granita.
Complementing the food is a seasonal cocktail program inspired by Italy’s northern coastal towns, with an emphasis on brown spirits and amaro. Drawing from regional produce, historic liqueurs, and Florida’s seasonal ingredients, each cocktail offers a contemporary interpretation of its coastal namesake. The classics are equally considered, led by the “Manhattan Project,” which allows guests to customize their own Manhattan with guidance from the bar team. The menu also includes thoughtfully crafted mocktails inspired by Tuscany, and an extensive wine selection spanning Italy, France, and the U.S.
“Acqua Bistecca is about bringing people together over food that feels both familiar and special. The setting on Estero Bay is extraordinary, and we wanted the experience to feel warm, celebratory, and rooted in the pleasures of dining well — from the first cocktail to the last bite.”
Chef Michael Mina
Designed by Meyer Davis Studio, the 7,500-square-foot restaurant blends natural materials with an easy elegance that reflects its bayfront surroundings. Light woods, woven textures, sculptural lighting, and curated artwork create a layered interior, while expansive terraces open directly to views of the marina and surrounding mangroves. Acqua Bistecca offers seating for 184 guests across indoor and outdoor spaces, including a private chef’s room accommodating up to 16 guests.
“Welcoming Michael Mina and The MINA Group to Saltleaf Marina is a defining moment for the community, raising the bar for dining in Southwest Florida. Our vision for Acqua Bistecca is a restaurant well suited for a celebration, yet familiar and inviting enough to return to again and again. It’s meant to be a neighborhood restaurant where both visitors and residents feel at home.”
Mark Wilson, CEO of London Bay Development Group
Acqua Bistecca is located at 5500 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs within Saltleaf on Estero Bay — a coastal village anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay. Situated just steps away from the restaurant, the twin 22-story residential towers will present 224 condominium residences priced from the $3 millions. Just beyond the marina, Saltleaf Golf Preserve — home to an 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole short course — further enriches the lifestyle offering.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.