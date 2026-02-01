EXPLORA III: A New Era of Ultra-Elegant Ocean Travel Unveiled
The most anticipated floating hotel opening of the year has the ocean as its address. Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, today shares the onboard world of EXPLORA III. More than a ship, EXPLORA III is a destination in her own right – a floating hotel with an ever-changing view, where expansive design, refined gastronomy, ocean-inspired wellness and thoughtfully curated retail come together to create a bespoke travel experience defined by freedom and choice.
Launching ahead of schedule in July 2026 with an exclusive Mediterranean Prelude Journey (July 24 to 29) before her naming ceremony in Barcelona (August 1), EXPLORA III redefines what it means to indulge in ultra-elegant ocean travel. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to nurture calm, presence and a deeper connection to the sea, while offering more space than ever before. From Barcelona, EXPLORA III will start her Maiden Voyage to Lisbon on August 3 and Journeys through new destinations in Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland later in the year. EXPLORA III will also introduce brand new culinary concepts, a second Owner’s Residence, reimagined wellness and fitness facilities, and an exclusive Chopard boutique, amongst a plethora of other enhancements.
“EXPLORA III represents a natural yet powerful evolution of our vision for ocean travel. She has been conceived as a destination in her own right – a luxury floating hotel that offers even greater space, comfort and choice of amenities, while welcoming the same carefully balanced number of guests as EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II. This deliberate continuity allows for a more generous experience throughout the ship, where new residences and thoughtfully designed suites, alongside expansive public areas, foster a genuine feeling of being at home at sea.”
Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys
“As the third ship in our fleet, EXPLORA III also marks an important milestone in our journey, bringing us halfway through our six-ship vision and reinforcing our long-term commitment to shaping a more refined future for ocean travel. EXPLORA III embodies our belief that true luxury lies in space, intention and the privilege of exploring the world at a more considered pace.”
Anna Nash
A Generous Sense of Space
Designed to evoke the feeling of being aboard a private yacht, EXPLORA III exemplifies the Explora Journeys’ philosophy that space and privacy are central to comfort and ease at sea.
With her 463 suites, only two more than on EXPLORA I and II, EXPLORA III benefits from LNG technology, allowing for an increased length of 19.2 m (63 ft) and resulting in one of the highest ratios of total public space per guest, with an impressive 19.5 sqm (210 sq ft) per guest. With expanded public areas, more open-air deck space per guest and a higher number of spacious Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences, the ship also offers one of the industry-leading host-to-guest ratios, with almost 1 host per guest.
Re-envisioned for EXPLORA III as a sculptural, double-height atrium, the Lobby now feels both dramatically spacious and warmly personal, defined by sinuous curves, textured finishes and a richer contrast of Perlato di Sicilia and Sahara Noir marbles. Cascading Venini chandeliers evoke sea spray above the new asymmetrical staircase that sweeps in a gracious arc to the fluid, circular bar. Here, soft curves and enveloping seating create intimate pockets and feature pieces by Paolo Castelli and Molteni, offering a true lounge ambience ideal for everything from tea service to intimate pre- and post-dinner gatherings. A fireplace enhances the convivial energy of the space, complemented by contemporary artworks by Yves Dana and Nena, soft lighting and a dedicated music corner with a Steinway piano. From morning pauses to aperitifs and late-evening cocktails accompanied by live music, the Lobby Bar serves as an elegant social hub at the center of life aboard EXPLORA III.
Calm, airy and quietly zen, The Conservatory Pool & Bar on EXPLORA III offers more space than ever before. An all-weather sanctuary on Deck 11, it is centered around a stunning 14.7 meters (48.2 ft) pool and flooded with natural light through its protective glass framework. Gentle music sets a relaxed rhythm through the day, while evenings deliver a silent cinema experience beneath the stars. The retractable glass roof can open or close as needed, allowing the space to shift between open-air freedom and sheltered serenity.
In addition, there are three outdoor swimming pools – all heated, with one reserved for adults only. Across the ship, guests can enjoy five indoor and outdoor heated whirlpools, while a total of 60 private cabanas and expanded shaded areas throughout the decks offer enhanced comfort and relaxation.
Homes at Sea: Suites, Penthouses and Residences
EXPLORA III offers more options than ever for elevated space and privacy, with an increased number of Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences. The ship’s 313 Ocean Suites, 109 Penthouses and 39 Ocean Residences are true homes at sea, every one oceanfront and designed for unparalleled comfort. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural daylight into calm, residential interiors, while private terraces extend living space outdoors with sweeping ocean views. The Ocean Penthouses now account for 24% of the suite inventory, and the Ocean Residences have increased to 9% of the total inventory. Bathrooms feature double vanities and most of the Ocean Residences offer bathtubs for quiet moments of relaxation in absolute seclusion.
While EXPLORA I and II offered one Owner’s Residence – the largest and most exclusive home at sea – EXPLORA III features two Owner’s Residences situated aft on Decks 7 and 8. Encompassing 280 sqm (3,014 sq ft), including a sweeping 125 sqm (1,345 sq ft) terrace, these residences embody the ultimate expression of ocean living, occupying the entire width of the ship at the stern to embrace sea views from every interior and exterior space. Oversized windows frame the ocean like living artwork, and each can accommodate up to four guests when connected to an Ocean Terrace Suit
The new Owner’s Residence on Deck 7 stands as an emblem of Explora Journeys’ continued commitment to partnering with visionary minds. It has been designed by Patricia Urquiola, one of the world’s most celebrated architects and designers, to take guests on an emotional and sensory journey through design, light and movement. Inside, warm, tactile materials, contemporary European furnishings and curated artworks create a nest-like sanctuary, complemented by a marble bathroom and private steam room. Outside, a private whirlpool, daybeds, dining and lounging areas encourage immersive indoor-outdoor living.
EXPLORA III redefines what it means to feel at home at sea, offering a spectrum of spaces designed for serenity, connection and the freedom to embrace the Ocean State of Mind.
A World of Culinary and Beverage Experiences
Building on the culinary experiences aboard EXPLORA I and II, dining aboard EXPLORA III will expand the brand’s exploration of taste, atmosphere and human connection. Returning favorites include Anthology, Sakura, Med Yacht Club, Fil Rouge, Emporium Marketplace and Marble & Co. Grill, featuring new design elements while providing familiar destinations for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, three exciting new dining concepts will debut aboard EXPLORA III.
Shore Club on 11 offers a sun-drenched poolside experience at the Conservatory Pool, blending relaxed leisure with refined all-day dining; The Chef’s Table by Explora Journeys provides an intimate, multi-sensory exploration of creativity, with live preparation, storytelling and immersive presentation; and The Cellar by Explora Journeys serves as a haven for wine enthusiasts, where rare vintages and indigenous varietals can be discovered with expert guidance.
Complementing these dining experiences, EXPLORA III’s 12 bars and lounges – including the Lobby Bar and The Conservatory Pool & Bar – offer a rich spectrum of taste, atmosphere and conviviality at every turn. The Malt Whisky Bar aboard EXPLORA III is complemented by a new Outdoor Cigar Lounge inviting guests to linger over rare whiskies and premium spirits in the fresh ocean air.
Ocean Wellness, Reimagined
On EXPLORA III, wellbeing has expanded to become an even more immersive and convenient part of life at sea. Ocean Wellness spa and wellness facilities, and the ship’s fitness areas have been brought together on Deck 5, allowing movement, rest and renewal to effortlessly coexist. Every detail has been designed to support guests’ physical and mental wellbeing, offering freedom, privacy and the pleasure of being active in a maritime setting.
Ocean Wellness – The Spa, offers new signature treatments and curated collaborations to introduce holistic wellness rituals inspired by the sea. Innovative features include the Sava Sound Pod, which offers a deeply restorative audio experience using carefully calibrated sound frequencies and vibration to promote relaxation, reduce stress and support mental clarity. Serene relaxation lounges encourage pause and reflection.
The fitness area introduces the premium Technogym Sand Stone collection, complemented by Technogym Reform Pilates equipment and a private training studio, allowing for personalized sessions. Fitness extends to the outdoors, where an expanded Sports Court invites padel, pickleball and basketball, and an extended running track stretches along the decks, offering uninterrupted ocean views with every step. Open Air Fitness, the Technogym outdoor fitness area – ever a guest favorite – remains integral to the ship’s alfresco fitness offering.
Curated Shopping at Sea
Aboard EXPLORA III, curated boutiques bring some of the world’s most iconic Maisons to the ocean, offering an unparalleled shopping experience at sea. This includes Cartier as featured on EXPLORA I and II, as well as Chopard – the Artisan of Emotions – for the very first time.
Making its debut at sea on EXPLORA III, Chopard introduces the Swiss Maison’s celebrated heritage of craftsmanship, creativity and timeless luxury to life onboard, offering both iconic jewelry and exceptional timepieces that exemplify the brand’s meticulous artistry. Family-owned like Explora Journeys and its parent company, the MSC Group, Chopard shares Explora Journeys’ commitment to independence, enduring values and the pursuit of excellence across generations.
Complementing these flagship Maisons, The Journey offers more than 30 carefully selected artisanal brands. Explora Journeys will further enrich this retail landscape with their very own collection of meaningful jewelry for the very first time, designed to be treasured long after a Journey ends.
Art is central to Explora Journeys’ guest experience. In collaboration with Clarendon Fine Art, Galleria d’Arte presents rotating exhibitions that showcase contemporary and classic works available for purchase, transforming the ship into an ever-changing gallery of inspiration.
Thoughtful Spaces for Families and Younger Travelers
EXPLORA III introduces thoughtfully evolved spaces for younger guests, with dedicated areas designed to inspire creativity while preserving the calm, refined atmosphere of the ship. The Nautilus Club Juniors offers a tailored environment for children aged 3 to 5, while the Nautilus Club Teens provides an engaging hub for ages 6 to 17, with curated activities designed to entertain and connect.
A limited number of younger guests per journey ensures that families feel welcome while maintaining the sense of tranquility valued by all on board.
Freedom to Focus and Stay Connected
Those who wish to remain connected while at sea have always enjoyed seamless access with excellent WiFi connectivity aboard Explora Journeys’ ships. In addition, EXPLORA III now introduces three modular meeting rooms on Deck 11, designed to accommodate private meetings, remote work, video conferences and premium seminars. Each room is equipped with best-in-class technology.
An Exclusive Prelude
Ahead of her official debut, EXPLORA III will be revealed through a once-in-a-lifetime Mediterranean Prelude Journey, offering an intimate, behind-the-scenes experience for a limited number of guests. Taking place from July 24 to July 29, 2026, this exclusive Journey will depart from Genoa and conclude in Civitavecchia, tracing the glittering coastlines of the French and Italian Rivieras.
Designed as an immersive preview, the Mediterranean Prelude will offer guests moments of connection, leisure and inspiration at each port of call. These select travelers will be the very first to experience EXPLORA III’s new suites, culinary venues, design innovations and reimagined Ocean Wellness experiences, also enjoying rare opportunities to meet the leadership, designers and officers who have brought the ship to life.
An Exciting Future
Following the Mediterranean Prelude Journey, EXPLORA III will sail to Barcelona for her official naming ceremony on August 1, 2026 whilst alongside at the Cruise Division’s new terminal on August 1, 2026, marking the next milestone in her story.
As the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet, EXPLORA III underscores the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact while delivering refined, future-focused luxury at sea. Innovation, responsibility and elegance are seamlessly integrated throughout the ship’s design and operations.
From sunlit Mediterranean shores to the expansive horizons of Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland, EXPLORA III’s Inaugural Journeys will set the tone for a new era of ocean travel, one defined by space, discovery and a deeper, more meaningful connection with the sea.
