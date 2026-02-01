EXPLORA III: A New Era of Ultra-Elegant Ocean Travel Unveiled

Launching ahead of schedule in July 2026 with an exclusive Mediterranean Prelude Journey (July 24 to 29) before her naming ceremony in Barcelona (August 1), EXPLORA III redefines what it means to indulge in ultra-elegant ocean travel. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to nurture calm, presence and a deeper connection to the sea, while offering more space than ever before. From Barcelona, EXPLORA III will start her Maiden Voyage to Lisbon on August 3 and Journeys through new destinations in Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland later in the year. EXPLORA III will also introduce brand new culinary concepts, a second Owner’s Residence, reimagined wellness and fitness facilities, and an exclusive Chopard boutique, amongst a plethora of other enhancements.