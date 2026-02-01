Introducing Sable: Wynwood’s Neighborhood Vinyl Lounge & Cafe
Located in the heart of Wynwood, Sable is a multi-concept hospitality destination designed for connection at any hour of the day. Seamlessly combining a café, an intimate vinyl lounge, and an expansive outdoor garden, Sable offers a space where music, culture, and everyday rituals come together effortlessly.
By day, the café channels a modern take on a 1950s diner - airy, welcoming, and designed for getting comfortable and staying a while. An open format and central communal table invite conversation, while flexible seating throughout the lounge and outdoor areas make Sable an ideal setting for co-working, casual meetings, or unhurried mornings. The menu highlights elevated comfort favorites, including creative coffee and matcha offerings with house-made nut milks, alongside New York bagels with refined toppings such as wagyu pastrami, lox, and house-made jams. Standout items include the P.E.C. bagel with wagyu pastrami, egg, and cheese; the Tomato Bagel with heirloom tomato and chili crisp; Vanilla Cloud Cold Brew; and Iced Strawberry Matcha, among other specialties.
As the day unfolds, Sable transitions into its vinyl lounge - an intimate, dimly lit space designed to feel like a close friend’s living room, elevated by exceptional sound and vinyl sets. The lounge centers around vinyl-only programming, spotlighting a carefully curated mix of local selectors, international DJs, and genre-spanning listening sessions. Complementing the music-driven experience is a creative cocktail program, featuring inventive signatures like The Green Affair (a matcha martini), Banana Carajillo, and more, alongside a rotating selection of wines and specialty cocktails designed to evolve with the night. With an emphasis on creating a space that is equal parts chill and vibrant, while being relaxed yet engaging - Sable creates nights that feel organic, immersive, and unpredictable in the best way.
Aside from the philosophy and energy behind the concept, what truly sets Sable apart is the caliber of talent that takes over the decks once night falls. The lounge seamlessly blends established global artists such as Sebastian Léger, Soul Clap, and Pachanga Boys with emerging local acts that have earned international recognition, including Calussa, Malone, and Fallon, among others. Programming is curated by Phase 3 Presents, the producers behind neighborhood-defining events like Toe Jam XL, which has featured world-renowned artists such as John Summit, &ME, Chris Lake, Blondish, Gorgon City, and Francis Mercier. Looking ahead, 2026 promises an exciting lineup still to be announced, with Miami Music Week and Formula 1 programming standing out as moments to watch. Most recently, Green Velvet delivered a surprise vinyl set at the lounge - underscoring Sable’s ethos that once you step inside, anything can happen.
Beyond the lounge lies The Garden, Sable’s open-air extension and large-format music and event venue. Designed to host over 500 guests, the garden pairs natural elements with intentional sound and lighting design, making it a destination for live performances, cultural gatherings, and community-driven events. From daytime activations to late-night shows, the space reinforces Sable’s role as a cornerstone of Wynwood’s creative and music-forward landscape.
Rooted in neighborhood energy and guided by commitment to music-centered experiences, Sable is a place to start the day, lose track of time, and discover what unfolds next. The cafe is open daily from 9am to 4pm, and the vinyl lounge is open Thursday - Saturday from 9pm to 3am. 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
