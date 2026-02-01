Kempinski Residences Miami Design District Marks U.S. Debut for Kempinski Residences
Kempinski Group, Europe’s oldest independent luxury hotel company, today announced Kempinski Residences Miami Design District, the development that will introduce Kempinski Group’s first branded residential project in the United States. Developed by DaGrosa Capital Development Partners LLC, a Miami-based real estate development firm focused on ground-up development and acquisitions of luxury hotels and residences, the project brings Kempinski’s 150-year legacy of luxury hospitality to one of the country’s most design-driven neighborhoods, the Miami Design District. ISG World will lead sales efforts.
“Miami is where timeless luxury and visionary development converge at the highest level, making it the ideal setting to introduce Europe’s oldest luxury hospitality brand. Our ethos of ‘The Good Life’ will offer an elevated, urban lifestyle to residents that resonates deeply with the vibrant destination - celebrating culture, connection and authentic living while being supported by our European elegance, design, and legendary service.”
Barbara Muckermann, CEO of Kempinski Group
“Bringing Kempinski’s first U.S. branded residences to Miami is a significant moment. The Design District has become a globally-recognized cultural and culinary destination where art, design and high-end luxury retail experiences converge. With luxury residences across the world, Kempinski’s reputation is built on bringing their unique flair for the art of fine living, rooted in heritage, luxury, and service excellence to similar developments. That alignment is what makes this project credible and enduring.”
Joseph DaGrosa, Founder and Chairman of DaGrosa Capital Development Partners LLC
Located at the gateway to the Miami Design District, at 3801 and 3883 Biscayne Boulevard, Kempinski Residences Miami Design District will feature 132 private residences across two 20-story towers, along with six townhomes and 17 guest suites exclusively for sale to residents. The residences will range from two to four bedrooms, with interiors measuring approximately 2,100 to 3,100 square feet and total living areas of up to 3,700 square feet. Expansive terraces will offer sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Downtown Miami skyline.
The project is designed by Arquitectonica, with interiors by Rockwell Group and landscape architecture by Enea, a collaboration shaped by the Design District’s legacy of architecture, materiality, and thoughtful urban integration.
Drawing inspiration from Kempinski’s international portfolio across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the development will deliver a service-centered residential lifestyle. Daily management services will be overseen by Kempinski Group, supporting a seamless, hospitality-forward living experience.
“Kempinski brings a rare standard of service and refinement to Miami’s branded residential landscape. Today’s luxury buyers understand design, but Kempinski is further distinguished by its heritage of bespoke service and attention to detail. Paired with the Design District’s creative energy, this is a highly compelling offering for the market."
Craig Studnicky, CEO of ISG World
Amenities will span both towers, connected by an elevated third-floor amenity bridge. Wellness offerings will include a fitness center, spa and recovery zones, lap pool, cold plunge, infrared and steam saunas, and outdoor training areas. Social amenities will feature a restaurant with terrace seating, dining salons, a library with wine and game lounges, a screening room, and golf and Formula 1 simulator rooms. Family-focused spaces will include children's playrooms, splash pads, shaded play areas, and a padel court, surrounded by landscaped grounds and electric-vehicle charging stations.
Completion of the project is slated for Q4 2029. For more information, visit kempinskidesigndistrict.com or the sales gallery at 455 NE 38TH St.
