Lamar Development Expands European Portfolio with El Botánico de Boadilla Luxury Villas
Lamar Development, the Dubai-headquartered real estate visionary, furthers its strategic European expansion with the unveiling of El Botánico de Boadilla, a benchmark residential enclave set on 34,109 sqm of land in Madrid’s sophisticated Boadilla del Monte.
Building on a decade of design-led success across 17 prime Spanish developments, Lamar Development now brings its signature architectural excellence and international pedigree to one of Spain’s most coveted suburban addresses. El Botánico de Boadilla is conceptualised in partnership with esteemed Mexican architect Javier Sordo Madaleno, renowned for redefining contemporary luxury residential design.
Each of El Botánico de Boadilla 25 villas will offer generous plots tailored for modern, upscale family living - first offering an initial phase of 7 grand villas with the remaining 18 undergoing planning. Featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, the homes cater to discerning residents, who prize privacy, security, and a vibrant community lifestyle.
Nestled among Madrid’s most elite neighborhoods - including La Finca, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Majadahonda, and Aravaca, El Botánico de Boadilla offers residents access to premier golf, sports, shopping, and healthcare facilities, all just minutes away. The area boasts top-tier international schools such as Mirabal Internacional, Thames British, St. Michael’s, Trinity College Boadilla, Highlands School, and Aquinas American School, making it the ideal setting for globally minded families in close proximity to Spain’s capital.
Boadilla del Monte stands out as one of Madrid’s top-performing luxury markets, with sale prices surging by 21.1% year on year, driven by rising demand from high-net-worth buyers and international investors. The neighbourhood’s unique appeal is underscored by its affluent demographic and verdant surroundings — attributes fueling sustained demand among Madrid’s high-net-worth community.
“El Botánico de Boadilla represents the next chapter in Lamar’s European expansion, aligning our design-driven philosophy with the evolving demands of affluent families in Madrid. Boadilla del Monte is more than just an address — it is a destination for discerning residents seeking privacy, connectivity, and exceptional lifestyle value. By partnering with Sordo Madaleno, we are ensuring a new standard of architectural excellence tailored to the unique needs of this prestigious community.”
Henri Hottinger, Partner of Lamar Development
Building on the momentum of recent successes — including a record-setting €10.8 million villa sale in Marbella and the transformation of Casa Lamar Cedaceros 9 on Madrid’s Calle Cedaceros — Lamar Development’s entry into Boadilla del Monte further consolidates its reputation for redefining Spain’s luxury residential sector. The multi-phase project cements Lamar’s commitment to shaping urban expansion and meeting future demand for family-centric, design-led homes in the most sought-after European locales.
For more information about the residential offerings at El Botánico de Boadilla please visit: https://botanicodeboadilla.com/en
