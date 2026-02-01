Ritz-Carlton Miami and TUMI Unveil Artistic Luggage by Louis Darbon for Grand Reopening
As part of its $100 million renovation and milestone 25-year anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, partnered with luxury travel brand TUMI on an immersive artistic collaboration that debuted in New York City and Miami during Miami Art Week. The collaboration marked a key moment leading into the resort’s grand reopening in December 2025 and offered a first look at the inspiration behind the property’s newly redesigned spaces.
At the center of the collaboration was a one-of-a-kind TUMI luggage collection created by Paris-born, London-based artist Louis-Nicolas “Louis” Darbon. The custom pieces were revealed through experiential activations at Rockefeller Center in New York City and Lincoln Road during Art Basel, transforming iconic retail environments into immersive storytelling moments inspired by the oceanfront resort.
A longtime artist partner of The Ritz-Carlton, Louis has brought his expressive style to the brand’s global platforms, from wrapped cars at Formula 1 races to large-scale murals and playful reinterpretations of the iconic lion and crown. Known for his portraits of cultural icons and bespoke collaborations with leading luxury brands and hotels, his work has been exhibited internationally, from London and Los Angeles to Tokyo and Marrakech. His modern sensibility and ability to bridge street art and luxury made him a natural creative partner for the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami x TUMI collaboration.
The collection featured twelve curated pieces from TUMI’s 19 Degree collection, each serving as both canvas and narrative. Louis incorporated spray paint, Krink paint, hydro-dip techniques, and hand-painted details, blending street art influences with refined materials to reimagine functional travel pieces as collectible works of art. Together, the pieces reflected a contemporary vision of modern luxury and the spirit of travel that defines both brands.
At Rockefeller Center, Louis personally hand-painted monogrammed luggage tags for guests, adding an intimate, bespoke element to the activation. The experience was further enhanced by sensory details inspired by the resort, including curated textures, subtle coastal aromas, ambient soundscapes, and signature flavors and cocktails from the resort’s culinary program. The activation continued on Lincoln Road during Miami Art Week, where the collection was showcased amid the cultural energy of Art Basel.
“Partnering with TUMI allowed us to extend the story of our transformation beyond the resort walls and bring our guests into the vision behind the renovations. This collaboration let us share the spirit, design inspiration, and immersive experiences of the resort with media and guests ahead of our December reopening.
Derek Flint, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
“TUMI has always been defined by thoughtful design and a dedication to elevating the travel experience. Our collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami brought that vision to life through a shared appreciation for art, design, and meaningful experiences that enrich every journey.”
Victor Sanz, TUMI’s Global Creative Director
The luggage collection has now returned to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, where it will be displayed on property as part of the resort’s reopening celebration. The pieces will later be auctioned, with proceeds benefitting The Sutton Trust through The Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints Fund, supporting the brand’s longstanding commitment to global community impact.
Reservations for the newly renovated resort are now open, welcoming guests to experience the reimagined property as it enters its next chapter. For more information, call 305-365-4500 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.