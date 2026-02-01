ROOST Rainey Opens as Austin’s Newest High-Design Hotel
Today, Method Co. – the nationally acclaimed real estate management, development, and design company behind the ROOST Apartment Hotel brand – announces the opening of ROOST Rainey, its first property in Texas and eighth nationwide. Spanning four floors of Paseo – LV Collective’s 48-story mixed-use development at 80 Rainey Street – the 59-unit hotel exemplifies ROOST’s pioneering boutique hospitality and bespoke service blended with residential amenities and design-forward interiors. Guests of ROOST Rainey receive exclusive access to Paseo’s wellness amenities, including a pool, spa, and fitness center with workout studios, along with a selection of elevated onsite food and beverage concepts. As Austin’s newest hotel, ROOST Rainey’s opening provides a modern and flexible stay for both short and long-term travelers in one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods.
ROOST Rainey offers a mix of fully furnished studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment hotel units, each designed to be a true home away from home while delivering the sophistication and service of a boutique hotel. Each ROOST suite includes a full-size kitchen, in-unit laundry, the brand’s premium in-room coffee program (with Bonavita coffee makers and Capresso grinders), a blend of custom furnishings and curated vintage pieces, and access to a 24-hour concierge. The interiors, designed collaboratively by LV Collective, Method Co, and ZZ Driggs draw inspiration from the history and cultural heritage of the Rainey Street Historic District. Layered textures, organic materials, warm tones, and custom artwork by Alex Bodishbaugh create a personal feel, with no two units styled exactly alike.
“ROOST Rainey marks an exciting chapter in our continued national expansion, and we couldn’t imagine a better city for our first Texas property. Our goal with every ROOST location is to create a beautifully designed, highly livable space that feels rooted in its surroundings. With Paseo and Rainey Street as our backdrop, we’re excited to welcome travelers to a hotel experience that embodies the spirit and energy of Austin.”
Randall Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Method Co
The newest addition to Paseo, ROOST Rainey’s guests enjoy access to a comprehensive suite of amenities, including the 12th-floor pool deck overlooking Lady Bird Lake with bar service and cabanas, a fitness center with reformer Pilates and yoga studios, cold plunges, saunas, and two floors of dedicated coworking space with private pods and conference rooms.
Paseo’s Artist-in-Residence program brings rotating cultural experiences to the property, while its food and beverage concepts place guests at the center of one of Austin’s newest culinary hubs. On the ground floor, the newly opened Daydreamer Coffee offers a creative, co-working friendly space with warm-toned interiors, natural light, lounge seating, and a menu of coffees and seasonal drinks, along with pastries from local bakery Texas French Bread and a curated wine program. On the 12th floor, Amaya is a casual rooftop dining destination serving modern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a focus on shareable mezze and light fare.
ROOST Rainey’s apartment hotel units feature an elegant designed approach evoking warmth, with handcrafted details, subtle textures, vintage rugs, and natural finishes that echo Austin’s architectural character, along with the neighborhood’s Mexican-American heritage. Velvet and leather upholstery and handmade tiles are complemented by white oak cabinetry, grey matte countertops, and a statement pendant light over each kitchen island, creating a warm, tactile environment that balances comfort with thoughtful design. Vintage furnishings from Austin-based Four Hands celebrate the property’s regional craftsmanship and sustainable focus, with the project also targeting both LEED Silver and an Austin Energy Green Building 3-Star rating.
"The opening of ROOST Rainey represents more than a hotel debut — it’s a continuation of our vision for what experiential living on Rainey Street can be. Together with Method Co., we’re creating a stay that’s rooted in the neighborhood’s character while bringing guests seamless access to Paseo’s wellness, coworking, and culinary offerings."
David Kanne, LV Collective CEO
Guests at ROOST Rainey are steps from the Rainey Street District, where Austin’s iconic bungalows-turned-bars and social hub meet elevated dining, world-class music venues, and pedestrian promenades that connect the neighborhood more seamlessly to downtown. The hotel is also within easy reach of Lady Bird Lake, which offers scenic trails, paddleboarding, and green spaces, ideal for an active lifestyle. ROOST Rainey debuts as a perfect home base for Austin’s more than 20 million annual visitors seeking comfort, design, and local authenticity during both short stays and extended visits. The opening of ROOST Rainey builds upon the brand’s nationwide expansion, joining new locations in Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Baltimore, with additional growth planned in coming years for major markets across the country.
