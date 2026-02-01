voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort Opens January 2026
This January, global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts opened its first all-inclusive concept in the United States with the debut of voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort, tucked along Florida’s scenic St. Lucie River. Following a $50 million transformation, the riverfront destination now welcomes guests to newly designed rooms and suites, enhanced activities and amenities, and at the heart of the guest experience, an elevated food & beverage program. Purposely redefining what an all-inclusive resort can be, voco Sandpiper introduces guests to a reimagined resort model that blends convenience with discovery.
Central Location with Enhanced Accommodations and Venues
335 rooms and suites showcase voco’s brand character with modern, bright and stylish finishes. Offering one- and two-bedroom accommodations with resort and bay views, each room offers a private balcony or walkout patio for quiet mornings or sunset calm. Spacious rooms provide comfort and ease for a coastal retreat.
From celebrations to corporate gatherings, the property features 18,000 sq. ft. of versatile meeting and event space across indoor and outdoor venues. Its picturesque waterfront settings are ideal for weddings and special occasions, including The Landing - a newly added, heart-shaped ceremony lawn designed to make life’s most meaningful moments unforgettable.
The resort’s Central Florida location in Port St. Lucie, located 45 minutes north of Palm Beach and within two hours of four major international airports, provides easy access to destination favorites like Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, the world-class PGA Village, spring training, and even Orlando’s iconic theme parks, located just under a two-hour drive away.
Exclusive Activities and Experiences
The resort enhancement also brings a makeover of its lively family pool, the addition of a brand new kids’ splash pad, as well as a refresh of its serene adults-only infinity pool and spa tub that sits overlooking the waterway. Complimentary on-site kayak and paddleboard rentals, the addition of a new standalone arcade, brand new mini-golf course complete with a nearby covered bar, and elevated family-friendly activity programming and entertainment options round out offerings.
Guests also have direct access to the resort’s very own Sandpiper Bay Marina, a gateway to the Intracoastal waterway for leisure excursions, fishing or coastal exploration along the St. Lucie Inlet. Jetski rentals and additional water activities are available for direct booking at the resort’s onsite watersports desk.
Fitness and wellness programming at the resort features a renovated fitness facility outfitted with Peloton equipment, and complemented by a thoughtful lineup of wellness activities including waterfront yoga sessions and pool aerobics to round out offerings.
Not Your Average All Inclusive Dining
Michelin acclaimed Chef Mark Jones leads the fresh approach and complete overhaul of the food and beverage program across multiple restaurants and culinary experiences. With globally inspired cuisine, guests will enjoy seven new restaurant and bar concepts upon opening of the resort, included in every stay. Anchoring the culinary lineup is Riverside Market, a vibrant marketplace celebrating global flavors with live chef action stations, a deli counter, an authentic Moroccan tagine experience, a fresh daily catch, family-friendly offerings, pizza oven and Italian specialties, and a selection of freshly made pastries and desserts. Additional outlets include Lucie’s, a beachfront American restaurant in a fresh container concept; Solara, the resort’s second vibrant container dining concept, serving fresh, seasonal cuisine inspired by coastal flavors; and Cafe, a convenient coffee window for breakfast bites and specialty coffee on the go. Cocktail hotspots onsite include The Hideaway poolside bar; Sunset Bar, perfect for golden hour overlooking the waterway, Match Point, an indoor sports bar welcoming guests for a welcome cocktail, nightcap or anything in between; and Versus, an outdoor covered bar located near the putt putt course, perfect for cocktails between games.
The voco Brand: A Reliably Different Experience
Designed to stand out from the crowd, voco hotels is IHG's fastest-growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterized by its individual charm, providing guests with something different while also ensuring the reliability of a global brand. With an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere, voco hotels create a space where guests can truly unwind and feel at ease. IHG members can earn and redeem points through the One Rewards program, while also unlocking additional benefits and perks.
Introductory Offer: Save Up to 35%
Pre-sale reservations are now available for reservations starting January 30th for travelers seeking the ease and comfort of all-inclusive travel paired with the elevated experiences the new voco Sandpiper will bring to Florida’s Treasure Coast. The Stay Longer, Play Longer, Save More offer includes savings up to 35% for reservations booked by January 31, 2026, for stays through June 30, 2026, making it a seamless and savvy option for families planning spring break fun.
Owned by Sandpiper Bay Resort Holdings, LLC, led by Feenix Venture Partners and Ghost Tree Partners, the resort is newly under the management of Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company, as part of its recently launched All-Inclusive Division. To learn more about voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort, or to book, visit: https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/en/port-st-lucie/pslsb/hoteldetail
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.