voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort Opens January 2026

Michelin acclaimed Chef Mark Jones leads the fresh approach and complete overhaul of the food and beverage program across multiple restaurants and culinary experiences. With globally inspired cuisine, guests will enjoy seven new restaurant and bar concepts upon opening of the resort, included in every stay. Anchoring the culinary lineup is Riverside Market, a vibrant marketplace celebrating global flavors with live chef action stations, a deli counter, an authentic Moroccan tagine experience, a fresh daily catch, family-friendly offerings, pizza oven and Italian specialties, and a selection of freshly made pastries and desserts. Additional outlets include Lucie’s, a beachfront American restaurant in a fresh container concept; Solara, the resort’s second vibrant container dining concept, serving fresh, seasonal cuisine inspired by coastal flavors; and Cafe, a convenient coffee window for breakfast bites and specialty coffee on the go. Cocktail hotspots onsite include The Hideaway poolside bar; Sunset Bar, perfect for golden hour overlooking the waterway, Match Point, an indoor sports bar welcoming guests for a welcome cocktail, nightcap or anything in between; and Versus, an outdoor covered bar located near the putt putt course, perfect for cocktails between games.