Rishtedar 305: A New Nightlife Destination Blending Indian Culture with Miami Vibes
Rishtedar, the globally inspired Indian restaurant brand celebrated for its immersive dining experiences and bold, theatrical hospitality, is expanding its Miami footprint with the debut of Rishtedar 305, a nightlife and mixology focused bar now open in Wynwood. Located directly adjacent to the beloved Rishtedar Indian restaurant, the new venue operates as a separate, standalone bar with its own creative identity, programming, and immersive atmosphere.
Rishtedar 305 is conceived as a sensory destination where ancestral, cinematic, and urban India converge with the energy of Miami’s 305. Designed as far more than a bar, the space functions as a hub for crafted mixology, immersive soundscapes, and evolving nightlife experiences. Each evening unveils a different facet of Indian culture through flavor, sound, and atmosphere, curated for a sophisticated audience seeking original and transportive moments.
At the core of Rishtedar 305 is a meticulously developed mixology program that treats cocktails as both craft and performance. Drawing from traditional Indian ingredients, modern techniques, and global inspiration, each cocktail is built with intention using house infusions, aromatic spices, and layered presentations. Standout drinks include the Spicy Mango Margarita, the Masala Mule, and Huerto Hindú, alongside a thoughtful selection of elevated zero proof offerings such as Watermelon Holi Heat and Mango Masala Mirage. Together, the program reflects a commitment to innovation, balance, and storytelling through the glass.
The space transforms throughout the week. Thursday nights ignite with Bollywood Beats, an energetic celebration of color, music, and modern Bollywood sound. Fridays shift into Vimana, a more introspective experience inspired by ancient tales of flying palaces and elixirs of clarity, featuring softer lighting, botanical elements, and hypnotic electronic music layered with subtle Indian textures. Saturdays deliver a high energy dual journey that moves from luminous and ceremonial to bold and urban, capturing the dynamic contrast of India’s spiritual and metropolitan worlds.
Complementing the cocktail program is a food menu designed for sharing, spontaneity, and late night dining. Dishes draw inspiration from Indian flavors reimagined through a global lens and include crispy butter chicken bites, spiced sandwiches layered with tikka chicken, paneer, or lamb seekh kebab, and the venue’s signature Mumbai hot dog with a tandoori style sausage, spiced onions, tamarind chutney, and crispy potatoes served in a brioche bun.
Born in Chile, where bread is central to daily life, the Rishtedar brand embraces the sandwich as a bridge between Indian heritage and Chilean living, bringing together cultures through flavor and creativity. True to its roots, the menu balances aromatic spices without overwhelming heat, making it approachable for a diverse international audience.
The launch of Rishtedar 305 marks a significant evolution for the brand. After introducing its full service Indian restaurant to Miami in 2023, now known for clay pot cooking, curated spices, and theatrical presentation, Rishtedar expands its experiential vision into nightlife. The new bar blends cultural heritage with Miami’s appetite for innovation, creating a destination unlike anything else in the city.
Rishtedar 305 welcomes guests Sunday through Wednesday from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Happy hour is offered Monday through Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with half priced cocktails. On Thursday through Saturday nights, the bar transforms into an after hours destination from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM.
