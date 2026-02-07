TEAPULSE to Open Four New Manhattan Locations, Expanding Its Modern Tea Atelier
TEAPULSE, a modern tea atelier from Shanghai, is making its highly-anticipated Manhattan debut — with four new locations opening in early 2026. The rollout includes a new flagship store in Koreatown as well as new outposts on Canal Street in Chinatown, Madison Square Park, and Central Park. The openings expand the growing footprint for TEAPULSE, joining its existing cafés in Flushing, Bayside, Doyers Street in Chinatown and the recently opened Fresh Meadows, Queens.
A leader in the modern evolution of boba and milk tea culture, TEAPULSE combines traditional tea-making techniques with modern brewing methods and wellness-forward innovations. TEAPULSE is the U.S. brand extension of the 19-year-old Jidong, which boasts more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The brand has rapidly expanded across Asia and is now introducing American audiences to its premium teas and pastries.
TEAPULSE thoughtfully curates tea leaves, fresh milk, seasonal fruits, and modern preparation methods, without any artificial additives. The menu features Classic Milk Tea, Silky Milk Tea (a lighter, smoother milk tea), Fruit Teas, and Cheese Teas, as well as Lemonade-Infused Teas. New innovations will rotate monthly. The brand’s signature premium tea-infused lemonades combine bold flavor with antioxidants and nutritional benefits, delivering a refreshing experience that is both indulgent and mindful.
Signature flavors including Orchid Blanc, Jasmine, Osmanthus, and Amber Ceylon are available as cheese teas or as silky milk teas. Bright and refreshing fruit teas are infused with antioxidant-rich lemonade, and paired with bright flavors such as Strawberry and Grape. Tapioca pearls, whipped milk foam, and cream cheese floats round out the fully customizable experience.
Complementing the beverage menu is a light bakery program centered on pastel de nata — a Portuguese-style egg tart inspired by Macau’s unique cultural heritage — characterized by its flaky pastry and rich, creamy egg custard filling.
