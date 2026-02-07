Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2026: A Culinary Triumph in Fort Lauderdale
The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival (VLFWF) has concluded its seventh annual celebration with resounding success, once again spotlighting Greater Fort Lauderdale as a premier culinary destination. Taking place January 19–25, 2026, the weeklong festival welcomed over 22,000 attendees and delivered 35 immersive culinary experiences, bringing together Michelin-recognized restaurants, James Beard–nominated chefs, nationally acclaimed culinary personalities, and the region’s top local talent.
Throughout the week, festivalgoers enjoyed a dynamic mix of high-energy tastings, intimate collaborative dinners, hands-on classes, and signature events set against iconic South Florida backdrops. From beachfront celebrations and waterfront promenades to chef-driven dining rooms across Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, the 2026 festival highlighted the creativity, craftsmanship, and diversity that define the area’s food and beverage scene.
The 2026 VLFWF featured an impressive roster of celebrity culinary talent led by headliner Richard Blais, alongside Eddie Jackson, Nancy Fuller, Jason Smith, Clarice Lam, Ron “Captain Ron” Dimpflmaier, Remy Powell, and Dario Stephen, among others. These celebrated chefs were joined by dozens of local chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers, and mixologists, creating one-of-a-kind experiences that paired national star power with homegrown excellence.
This year’s festival delivered unforgettable moments while highlighting the region’s rich culinary diversity. Highlights from the 2026 VLFWF include:
Lona Cocina Tequileria, located inside of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort won the distinction of Fan Favorite Best Bite at The Grand Tasting for their Taco Chingon
Judge’s Choice Best Bite at The Grand Tasting went to Pizzeria Magaddino for their ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ tomato/zucchini/veggie pizza.
“Each year, Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival continues to raise the bar, and this seventh annual celebration truly reflects the growth and evolution of our culinary community. From sold-out signature events to unforgettable collaborative dinners, the festival showcased the incredible talent, flavors, and creativity that make Broward a must-visit food destination.”
Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale
"Seven years in, this festival still feels deeply personal to us. We created the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival to shine a light on the chefs, restaurants, and people who make this community special. Watching it evolve into a week that brings together local talent, national voices, and meaningful philanthropy is both humbling and energizing. None of it would be possible without the chefs, partners, and guests who show up year after year to support Broward County’s culinary community."
Phillip Marro and Kate Reed
Fan-favorite signature events once again anchored the weekend festivities. Wok ’n Roll, hosted by Clarice Lam, brought bold Asian-inspired flavors and live music to the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade, while BBQ at the Beach, hosted by Jason Smith, delivered smoky competition and crowd-pleasing barbecue along Fort Lauderdale’s iconic waterfront.
The festival’s centerpiece, The Grand Tasting, welcomed guests to Las Olas Oceanside Park for an afternoon of 100+ food and beverage tastings, live DJ sets, and cooking demonstrations by Richard Blais, Eddie Jackson, and Dimpflmaier. Sunday’s programming closed on a high note with Beachside Brunch, hosted by Nancy Fuller, and the family-friendly Picnic in the Park presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, offering kid-focused demos, artisan vendors, and community fun.
Beyond celebrating food and drink, the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival continued its commitment to giving back. A portion of all proceeds from the 2026 festival will benefit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, reinforcing the festival’s mission to support meaningful local causes while bringing the community together around shared experiences.
Building on this year’s success, the eighth annual VLFWF is set for Monday, January 18, 2027, through Sunday, January 24, 2027. Tickets go on sale for The Grand Tasting on Friday, January 30th, and can be purchased here. Details on 2027 headline celebrity personalities and chefs, culinary classes, signature events, and the exclusive dining series will be revealed later this year.
