BrightStar Credit Union Partners with Miami Artist Stephen Gamson for New Beach Branch
BrightStar Credit Union, one of the largest and fastest-growing credit unions in South Florida, has partnered with prominent Miami pop artist Stephen Gamson to display his artwork at its first-ever Miami Beach location, located at 827 Arthur Godfrey Road. The collaboration underscores BrightStar’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves by celebrating local talent and investing in arts and culture as a meaningful part of the member experience.
Gamson has served as the official artist for high-profile events, including the Monaco Grand Prix, Sony Open and Miami Beach Polo World Cup. His art is collected by celebrities, corporations and institutions worldwide, and he has collaborated with globally recognized brands such as Lamborghini, Bacardi and Café Bustelo. Gamson has also exhibited at major international art fairs, including Art Basel Miami Beach, Art Miami and Scope Art Fair.
As an internationally recognized celebrity artist, Gamson’s creative roots are deeply tied to South Florida, with his studio based in the Wynwood Arts District. His signature minimalist graphic style and colorful mixed-media pieces often feature iconic Miami imagery that reflects the city’s distinctive energy and cultural vibrancy. Deeply embedded in Miami’s art scene, Gamson has been recognized for his local impact, including having an official “Stephen Gamson Day” proclaimed in Miami Beach. He was also the official artist for the City of Miami’s anniversary celebration in 2010 and 2011.
BrightStar is honored to feature Gamson’s work at its Miami Beach branch, reinforcing the credit union’s belief that supporting local artists and community initiatives helps strengthen the neighborhoods it serves. The curated display offers members and visitors an opportunity to experience original contemporary art that reflects the creativity, diversity and spirit of the Miami Beach community.
For more information about BrightStar Credit Union and updates on the new branch, including hours, visit bscu.org/305.
