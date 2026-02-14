Opa Projects presents Tess Dumon Solo Show “Open World, No Save Point”
Opa Projects is pleased to present ‘Open World, No Save Point,’, a solo exhibition by Tess Dumon, opening on February 19, 2026 in their Little River gallery space at 7622 NE 4th Ct, 33138, Miami. The exhibition introduces a new body of work that invites viewers into a world suspended between dream and decision.
Through a series of poetic landscapes, Dumon borrows the visual language of video games — open worlds, portals, and checkpoints — to construct environments that feel both expansive and intimate. Her universe is nocturnal and charged with subtle magic: glowing horizons, emerging paths, and reflective surfaces that open into alternate states of reality. Each composition captures the sensation of a moment just before something happens, holding viewers in a delicate space between anticipation and stillness.
In ‘Open World, No Save Point’, Dumon’s figures do not pursue victory. Instead, they pause, drift, and cross. They inhabit fragile spaces where direction matters more than destination. The paintings offer a rare experience: slowing down, paying attention, and allowing mystery to remain.
“Tess Dumon creates worlds that feel suspended in time and places where viewers are invited to slow down, reflect, and exist in the space between movement and meaning. We look forward to presenting this exhibition, whose quiet embrace of uncertainty resonates deeply with audiences and transforms ambiguity into wonder.”
Billy Tartour, Gallery Director
Presented in Miami, Open World, No Save Point resonates with a city shaped by movement and reinvention. It proposes a different kind of progress—gentle, intuitive, and deeply poetic—where there are no shortcuts, no resets, only the beauty of moving forward.
Dumon’s practice continues to gain recognition for its ability to merge digital symbolism with painterly intimacy, creating immersive visual narratives that resonate across contemporary culture and timeless introspection.
The exhibition will be on view at Opa Projects, Miami, beginning February 19, 2026. The artist is available for private meetings and gallery walkthroughs from February 17 to February 21.
