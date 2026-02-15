ETi Gıda Acquires TRUBAR for $173 Million, Paving Way for Global Expansion

“For 65 years, ETi has built trusted snack brands grounded in quality, innovation, and deep consumer connection. Welcoming TRUBAR into the ETi family is a strategic step in expanding our presence in North America—one of the most influential markets globally, shaping the future of snacking. By combining ETi’s operational expertise and scale with TRUBAR’s strong clean-label portfolio and agility, we believe both brands are well positioned for long-term global growth. Founded by my dear father Firuz Kanatlı together with my mother, and entrusted to my two sisters and me, ETi is a legacy we are committed to carrying into the future. Just as we have done for the past 65 years, we will continue for many more years to be a consumer-friendly brand worldwide, offering high-quality and trustworthy products.”

Firuzhan Kanatlı, Chairman of the Board of ETi Gıda