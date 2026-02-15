Remote Lands and Aman Unveil 2027 Jet Expeditions with New Destinations
Remote Lands, in partnership with Aman, the preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, is unveiling a new collection of 2027 Jet Expeditions. Renowned for designing ultra-luxury travel throughout Asia and beyond, Remote Lands has curated a series of multi-country journeys aboard a luxuriously outfitted private jet. Welcoming only 16-18 guests, each expedition delivers a highly personalized journey blending culture, cuisine, history, and exclusive experiences only available through Remote Lands.
Remote Lands and Aman elevate their private jet offerings in 2027 with a lineup designed to captivate even the most seasoned global travelers. The Grandest Tour returns with an updated path through Bhutan and a new stop in Lijiang, China, where travelers can wander the UNESCO-listed old town, admire traditional architecture, and experience local culture. Around the World in Three Continents now incorporates Sri Lanka, giving guests the chance to discover historic temples, local markets, and pristine landscapes. Discover Southeast Asia also returns with two departure dates, giving travelers new opportunities to explore the region’s compelling coastal and cultural destinations. China’s UNESCO Treasures completes the 2027 program, as a shorter 12-night offering exploring the highlights of China, with multiple touchdowns to experience iconic cultural sites across the country. The 2027 itineraries reflect an expanded vision for Remote Lands and Aman, offering greater access and variety as these renowned journeys continue to evolve.
Since their debut in 2013, Remote Lands and Aman Jet Expeditions have set the standard for global private jet travel. Each itinerary includes stays at an Aman sanctuary with private air travel aboard an Airbus ACJ 319 (or similar). Travelers have unrivaled access to transformative experiences, from immersive cultural ceremonies and private yacht excursions, to behind-the-scenes archeological visits and curated encounters with local communities and experts, crafting journeys that are enlightening as they are unforgettable.
Designed with the highest level of personalization, each traveler enjoys a private vehicle, driver, and guide for each destination, ensuring true flexibility and depth of discovery. Remote Lands’ expert travel designers carefully craft each journey, creating experiences that bring guests closer to the heart and soul of every location.
“Our Aman Jet Expeditions continue to evolve, offering travelers curated journeys across multiple countries with exclusive access and expert guidance. In 2027, we’re introducing new destinations and refreshed itineraries that provide a deeper connection to the culture, history, and landscapes of each location, ensuring every trip is uniquely immersive and memorable."
Catherine Heald, Co-founder and CEO of Remote Lands
Remote Lands’ expeditions for 2027 include:
Discover Southeast Asia: February 21 - March 6, 2027 (13 nights)
Discover Southeast Asia: November 7 - 20, 2027 (13 nights)
Rates start at $113,888 per person, based on double occupancy
The beloved Discover Southeast Asia journey returns with two 13-night itineraries that celebrate the region’s ancient cultures, lush landscapes, and vibrant traditions. Guests stay at five Aman sanctuaries across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, enjoying experiences such as an intimate Baci ceremony in Luang Prabang, a guided exploration of Angkor’s legendary temples, and tranquil coastal moments in Phuket.
The Grandest Tour – April 11 - May 1, 2027 (20 nights)
Rates start at $198,888 per person, based on double occupancy.
The Grandest Tour returns to the Himalayas and East Asia, marking the debut of Lijiang and the highly anticipated return to Bhutan. This remarkable 20-night journey crosses seven countries, blending ancient heritage, natural majesty, and rich cultural traditions, from the refined artistry of Tokyo and the dramatic landscapes of Vietnam to the monasteries of Paro, India’s desert palaces, the Silk Road splendor of Samarkand, and the sun-drenched Greek coast.
China’s UNESCO Treasures – May 9-21, 2027 (12 nights)
Rates start at $103,888 per person, based on double occupancy.
Now a signature expedition, China’s UNESCO Treasures offers an unparalleled encounter with the country’s ancient wonders and modern brilliance. Travelers experience five UNESCO World Heritage Sites across Beijing, Hangzhou, Lijiang, Zhangjiajie, and Shanghai. Highlights include a private champagne lunch on the Great Wall, excursions to see the Terracotta Warriors and giant pandas, a cruise across West Lake, and exploration of the towering sandstone spires of Zhangjiajie.
Around the World in Three Continents – October 17 - November 7, 2027 (21 nights)
Rates start at $218,888 per person, based on double occupancy.
A spectacular 21-night expedition across Asia, Europe, and Africa, the 2027 edition of Around the World in Three Continents introduces Sri Lanka for the first time. Travelers will experience Kyoto’s timeless traditions, the pristine shores of Amanpulo, the sunrise glow of Borobudur, the golden beaches of Tangalle, the architectural grandeur of Dubai, the canals of Venice by private boat, and finish with the magic of Marrakech’s desert landscapes.
For more information about Remote Lands and its Private Jet Expeditions in partnership with Aman, please visit www.remotelands.com/aman-jet-expeditions.
