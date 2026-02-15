Remote Lands and Aman Unveil 2027 Jet Expeditions with New Destinations

Remote Lands and Aman elevate their private jet offerings in 2027 with a lineup designed to captivate even the most seasoned global travelers. The Grandest Tour returns with an updated path through Bhutan and a new stop in Lijiang, China, where travelers can wander the UNESCO-listed old town, admire traditional architecture, and experience local culture. Around the World in Three Continents now incorporates Sri Lanka, giving guests the chance to discover historic temples, local markets, and pristine landscapes. Discover Southeast Asia also returns with two departure dates, giving travelers new opportunities to explore the region’s compelling coastal and cultural destinations. China’s UNESCO Treasures completes the 2027 program, as a shorter 12-night offering exploring the highlights of China, with multiple touchdowns to experience iconic cultural sites across the country. The 2027 itineraries reflect an expanded vision for Remote Lands and Aman, offering greater access and variety as these renowned journeys continue to evolve.