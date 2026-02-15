Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Unveils Gibson Guitar Experience for Music Lovers
This spring, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale turns up the volume on coastal luxury with the debut of the Gibson Guitar Experience, a resort-wide collaboration with iconic music brand Gibson, celebrating over 130 years of legendary sound and craftsmanship. Launching April 10 and running through May 10, timed with Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival, the monthlong takeover transforms the oceanfront resort into an immersive sound-meets-the-sea escape, blending live music, inspired dining, restorative spa rituals, and curated in-room touches. Select elements of the experience, including Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale, and Sea La Vie Sundeck, are open to both non-hotel guests and hotel visitors, while guests reserving Club Lounge accommodations can enjoy the full immersive stay.
“Our partnership with Gibson allows us to bring a new dimension to the resort experience through the universal language of music. By pairing Gibson’s legendary craftsmanship and sound with our oceanfront setting, elevated culinary offerings and restorative spa offerings, we’re creating a fully immersive getaway that resonates well beyond the stay.”
General Manager Jose Torres of The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale
Guests reserving Club Lounge accommodations will receive a welcome amenity in their rooms including a co-branded Gibson x The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale guitar pick keepsake, and a handcrafted dark chocolate guitar accented with bon bons and cacao nibs. The Club Lounge serves as the centerpiece, featuring select Gibson guitars for guests to play, storytelling elements celebrating the brand’s legacy, and sweeping Atlantic views, with live music on select evenings setting a refined yet relaxed tone. Culinary offerings draw inspiration from Nashville, Gibson’s hometown, from a Southern-style breakfast with warm biscuits and jam to Tennessee sweets and smoke-infused craft cocktails. Signature bites such as Sunburst Tuna Crudo, Goldtop Hot Gulf Shrimp with smoked chili butter, and Appalachian Spoon Bread Dumplings pay homage to Gibson’s iconic guitars and the flavors of the South.
Evenings continue at Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits with Smoke & Strings, a four-course tasting menu with cocktail pairings ($199++ per person) that marries coastal ingredients with fire, smoke, and whiskey-forward influences. The experience opens with Southern Biscuits for the table, followed by pickled pink shrimp with grilled oyster paired with a Rum Tide Punch and Roasted Local Beets with brûléed goat cheese served alongside a Gibson Martini. A dual main course of Country-Fried Fish with white corn grits and Whiskey-Bathed Cowboy Steak is complemented by a Tennessee Whiskey Wood Barrel Old Fashioned. The evening concludes with a Smoked S’mores Tart with toasted coconut marshmallow meringue paired with a Peanut-Inspired Rum Cocktail for a nostalgic, spirit-forward finale.
At The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale, sound becomes a pathway to relaxation through the exclusive Harmonic Heat Therapy, an 80-minute multisensory ritual combining infrared heat, sound immersion, and stress-relief massage, available for $380 (excluding gratuity). Outdoors, the experience extends to Sea La Vie Sundeck, where live music on select Saturdays pairs with ocean breezes, elevated poolside service, and Gibson-inspired cocktails, including a Frozen Old Fashioned, creating effortless afternoons set to the rhythm of the coast.
“Gibson has always believed in the power of music to create meaningful moments, and our collaboration with The Ritz Carlton, Fort Lauderdale brings that philosophy to life in a remarkable new way. From the craftsmanship of our guitars to the immersive experiences woven throughout the resort, the Gibson Guitar Experience reflects the heart of our brand and invites guests to connect with music on a deeper, more timeless level.”
Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson
The collaboration also supports Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson which supports musicians worldwide through music education as well as health and wellness initiatives, with proceeds from a custom-wrapped guitar benefiting the foundation’s mission to expand access to music education and instruments. The one-of-a-kind guitar features artwork by Florida-based digital artist Kenneth Kudulis, who will be available to meet guests on Friday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss his artistic inspiration for the project and gift attendees with complimentary print giveaways. A silent auction will also be available all month long for the opportunity to take home the Gibson memorabilia.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features.