Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Unveils Gibson Guitar Experience for Music Lovers

The collaboration also supports Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson which supports musicians worldwide through music education as well as health and wellness initiatives, with proceeds from a custom-wrapped guitar benefiting the foundation’s mission to expand access to music education and instruments. The one-of-a-kind guitar features artwork by Florida-based digital artist Kenneth Kudulis, who will be available to meet guests on Friday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss his artistic inspiration for the project and gift attendees with complimentary print giveaways. A silent auction will also be available all month long for the opportunity to take home the Gibson memorabilia.