South Florida Film Forum 2026: A Hub for Creativity and Networking
The White Elephant Group (WEG), in partnership with Broward County, Film Lauderdale, and MAD Arts, is proud to announce the return of the South Florida Film Forum, taking place March 28-29, 2026, at MAD Arts.
The South Florida Film Forum is a gathering of creatives from around the country to celebrate, platform, and uplift local artists. The event serves a dual purpose: providing masterclass-level education to local filmmakers while also providing high-impact networking opportunities, allowing local artists to connect with peers and visiting executives alike.
Building on the success of last year’s South Florida Film Forum, which featured guest speakers from HBO, Apple TV, MRC, and multiple Academy Award-winning filmmakers, the 2026 Forum returns with an even more ambitious roster of film & TV creatives. Guests range from executives who’ve worked at Fox, Amazon, Warner Bros, Disney, Blumhouse, as well as actors, costume designers, casting directors, writers, directors, producers, and more.
In 2025 the screen production industry in Broward County brought $207.3 million in local economic impact and 16,212 jobs for cast & crew. A 15% increase in production expenditures and a 41% increase in total hires from 2024. The South Florida Film Forum is another step in continuing this historic film industry growth.
"My goal as the Film Commissioner is to ensure that when big productions come to South Florida, they know we have the resources, infrastructure, and talent to support them in a film-friendly environment. Events like this are critical because they put our crew base and our creatives in the same room as the people hiring for the next big project."
Sandy Lighterman, Film Commissioner for Film Lauderdale, and President of Film Florida
2026 Industry Speakers
The Forum will feature intimate panels, roundtables, and networking sessions with a distinguished roster of veterans, including:
Shih-Ching Tsou – Award-winning Producer and Director, known for her longtime collaboration with Academy Award winner, Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Left Handed Girl, Tangerine).
Chris Stinson – Producer of critically acclaimed films like Sound Of Metal (six Oscar Nominations and two Wins), Knives Out (Oscar-Nominated), and The Holdovers (five Oscar Nominations and one Win).
Princess Caroll – Manager of Physical Production at FOX
Daleen Buter – Head of Global Incentives at Amazon MGM Studios, bringing insight into the streaming ecosystem and global production standards.
Lisa Neidenthal – Producer and former Executive at Blumhouse, who oversaw films like M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s (and its sequel), and The Black Phone 2.
Caroline Eselin – Acclaimed Costume Designer (Moonlight, Underground Railroad on Amazon, Chief of War on Apple TV) returning to discuss the craft of visual storytelling.
Marlis Pujol – Veteran Producer of Ballers, True Blood, Apple TV’s Mythic Quest, and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.
Jhane Myers - an Emmy award-winning filmmaker, producer for the six-time Primetime Emmy-nominated and winning Prey (20th Century/Disney), Sundance Alum, and member of the Comanche and Blackfeet Nations
Spotlighting Local Talent
In addition to national speakers, the Forum will actively platform the region's own. Throughout the weekend, 20+ local creatives, selected for their unique voices and contributions to the Florida cinematic wave, will speak on panels, present workshops, and network with attendees.
“The Film Forum perfectly showcases the mission of WEG, which is to support local talent and help build a more filmmaker-friendly Florida. This year, we are bridging the gap between 'Hollywood' and 'Home' by bringing in decision-makers from the industry who handle the nuts and bolts of physical production. We want our local talent to understand not just the art, but the business of getting a greenlight."
Eddy Moon, co-founder of WEG and the Forum’s Head of Programming
2026 Panels Include
2026 panels include panels on conversations about financing projects, producing work, and creative fields like cinematography and costume design. Some of the panels you can expect to see:
Creating Sustainable Films with Tight Budgets - Breaking down how companies are designing projects to fit a budget that will lead to a return on investment.
Shifting Trends in the Industry - A discussion that aims to forecast where the industry is heading and how South Florida filmmakers can position themselves to find their space in the industry.
The Actor's Toolkit: Marketable & Bookable - A panel on how actors can build a brand that's bookable and make it easy for casting directors to say "yes".
Between The Lines: Anatomy of a Character - How does an experienced actor take text on a page and turn it into a memorable performance? A deep dive into the techniques actors use to bring a character to life.
Film Financing & Global Incentives - Join leaders in global tax incentives, and financing, as they discuss designing a project that qualifies for the best rebates, how to ensure your investors see a return.
Television: The Future of The Small Screen - Join experienced TV producers as they discuss what gets greenlit in these uncertain times, and how the projects being made are finding their audiences.
Interactive Workshops
Interactive workshops beyond traditional panels, this year’s Film Forum includes hands on, immersive workshops. Allowing guests to learn a skill or craft. Workshops include distressing wardrobe, creating practical horror VFX, mastering the logistics of on set sound, acting for directors and more.
Program Partners
The Community Foundation of Broward, SAG-AFTRA, Film Florida, Oolite Arts, The Dalmar Hotel, Lensrentals, AVID Media Composer, Cerveceria La Tropical, Fruga, Pretzelized, Mariquitas, Fruit Riot, and Green Cheetah Catering.
Ticket Information
Passes for the South Florida Film Forum go on sale March 1. A single ticket grants access to all panels, workshops, and networking mixers, and an open bar, with no hidden fees. Tickets purchased in advance: single day passes can be purchased for $45, or a two-day pass for $70. To purchase tickets and view the full schedule, visit: www.SouthFloridaFilmForum.com
Tickets purchased at the door will be $60 for a single ticket and $80 for a two-day pass.
The South Florida Film Forum is made possible by Broward County.
