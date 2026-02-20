Actor Kevin Sorbo Invests in Jupiter's Forté Luxe Waterfront Community
Forté Development is pleased to announce that actor, producer and director Kevin Sorbo will become a homeowner at Forté Luxe, the boutique waterfront community on Jupiter's rare peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Intracoastal Waterway. Best known for his iconic roles in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Andromeda," Sorbo joins a select group of residents who will call this intimate 17-residence community home.
"Sam and I have great faith in Florida real estate and are thrilled to become new homeowners at Forté Luxe when construction is completed," said Kevin Sorbo. "The location is truly exceptional, surrounded by water with views that rival the Bahamas. It's the perfect retreat and offers the kind of privacy and luxury lifestyle we've been looking for in South Florida."
Set on an exceptional peninsula across the Intracoastal Waterway from Jupiter Island, Forté Luxe offers a rare combination of location, design and scale. The community features multi-level residences with views of cobalt blue water typically only found in the Bahamas.
"We are honored that Kevin and Sam have chosen Forté Luxe as their South Florida home," said Marius Fortelni, founder and CEO of Forté Development. "This community represents everything we set out to create, an intimate waterfront enclave that offers resort-style living with the privacy and sophistication that discerning buyers seek. Kevin's investment reflects the unique value proposition that Forté Luxe offers in the Jupiter market."
The Sorbos eagerly anticipate completion of their residence, which will feature the modern architecture and thoughtful design that define Forté Luxe. Architecture by Alfonso Jurado showcases clean, contemporary lines, while interior design by Steven G creates spaces that balance luxury with livability.
Each residence at Forté Luxe spans between 3,550 and over 5,000 square feet and includes expansive great rooms with captivating water views framed by floor-to-ceiling glass, private interior elevators, voluminous ceilings and waterfront covered terraces with built-in outdoor gas grills. Each home also features private garage parking, providing secure, convenient parking tailored to luxury coastal living. Select residences also feature private rooftop terraces, offering elevated views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Designer kitchens feature sleek European-inspired cabinetry, Quartz countertops with waterfall islands and top-of-the-line appliances.
Owner's suites offer spa-like retreats with expansive walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms featuring European cabinetry, premium Quartz countertops, soaking tubs and glass-enclosed walk-in showers. Throughout each residence, engineered hardwood or large-format porcelain flooring provides a sophisticated foundation, while a premium lighting package includes recessed lighting and signature fixtures.
The pet-friendly community offers resort-style amenities including a private swimming pool and sun deck with entertainment areas, and 13 private boat slips that accommodate vessels up to 60 feet. With direct water access, residents can explore South Florida's waterways from their own backyard.
Jupiter has become an increasingly popular destination for those seeking a combination of natural beauty, excellent dining and shopping, top-rated schools and easy access to both Palm Beach and Miami. The area is known for its relaxed atmosphere and pristine beaches, championship golf courses and outdoor recreation.
Forté Luxe is a collaboration between Forté Development and Collins Development, with architecture by Alfonso Jurado, interiors by Interiors by Steven G., and construction by KAST Construction. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing serves as the exclusive sales and marketing team.
The Forté Luxe Sales Center is open by appointment at 11911 N US 1 #102, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. For more information, call 561.440.6103 or visit forte-luxe.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.