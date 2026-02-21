Discover Sikkim: A Hidden Gem in the Eastern Himalayas
As spring crowds increasingly funnel into a handful of saturated destinations - from Japan’s cherry blossom corridors to Europe’s festival capitals - a handful of in-the-know travelers look elsewhere…
Once a restricted Himalayas kingdom, in the most northeastern region of India, the mountains of Sikkim remain largely unexplored. In late March, the eastern Himalayas shift and the landscape springs to life during its brief, fleeting rhododendron season - a compelling journey, which will reward those who travel outside peak periods. Hillsides and forest trails are transformed and punctuated by bursts of deep crimson, soft pink and white, as the native flower blooms across the region.
Shakti Sikkim curates walking trails through one of India’s most culturally rich regions, where mist-covered forests, working monasteries, and remote villages shape the landscape far from crowds and congestion. Traveling on foot between communities with expert local guides, guests gain insight into native species while exploring Sikkim’s history as India’s first fully organic state.
Each journey is shaped by unhurried encounters: conversations with monks, wilderness lunches in wildflower meadows, and participation in sacred rituals that reflect Sikkim’s spiritual traditions and measured pace of life. With Mount Kanchenunga anchoring the horizon, the experience delivers a strong sense of place rooted in heritage, landscapes, and continuity.
Guests stay in restored planter homes and traditional houses run in partnership with local Lepcha, Nepali, and Bhutia families - ensuring tourism supports living communities rather than underwhelming them.
HOW: Direct flights from Kolkata (CCU) to Bagdogra (IXB) are operated daily by IndiGo, Air India Express, and SpiceJet (approx 1 hour 10 minutes), followed by a 5 hour car transfer. Upon landing the Shakti team will tailor make your journey on the ground, with rates starting from $4,636 per person for six-day itineraries. All Shakti holidays include private, fully inclusive village-house accommodation, all meals and beverages prepared by a private chef, activities with expert English-speaking guides, support guides and porters, a car for transfers, and tailor-made itineraries. For more information, please visit www.shaktihimalaya.com/sikkim-luxury-cultural-journeys.
