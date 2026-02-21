El-Ad National Properties Celebrates Topping Out Milestone at The District in Davie
Award-winning developer El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team, celebrated a major construction milestone at The District in Davie on Feb. 12 with a traditional topping out ceremony. The event marks the structural completion of phase one of the $1 billion, 2.8 million-square-foot mixed-use residential and commercial project that is transforming one of Broward County's most prominent intersections.
The topping-out ceremony, held at the project site at 4803 South State Road 7, brought together the development team, general contractor Promethean Builders LLC, local officials and project partners to commemorate the placement of the final structural beam on the building's framework. The beam was signed during the ceremony by project leaders and team members in recognition of the milestone.
Following construction tradition, a tree and an American flag were hoisted at the start of the event, symbolizing growth for the project and its future residents. More than 400 construction workers and team members have worked on the project to date.
Davie Council Member Susan Starkey and Council Member and CRA Board Vice Chair Marlon Luis delivered remarks during the ceremony, recognizing the project’s economic impact and its role in advancing the town’s long-term redevelopment vision.
The celebration also honored the dedication of the construction workforce, with raffles, a mariachi band, and additional activities designed to recognize the team’s hard work and foster camaraderie across the project.
"The topping out ceremony is a significant milestone that honors the dedication and craftsmanship of everyone who has worked to bring The District in Davie to this point. Reaching structural completion on phase one demonstrates our commitment to delivering this project. As the largest multifamily development in Davie's history, we are proud of our successful partnership with the Town of Davie and the CRA in creating a vibrant new destination that will serve as a cornerstone of this community for generations to come."
Matthew Jeffries, CEO of El-Ad National Properties
"Reaching the topping out milestone on The District in Davie represents the culmination of exceptional teamwork and dedication from our entire construction team. This project showcases our commitment to delivering quality construction on schedule, and we're proud to partner with El-Ad National Properties on Davie's largest multifamily development."
Vincent Ranieri, Operations Manager, Promethean Builders LLC
The District in Davie is being delivered in three distinct phases. Phase one, which includes the entry promenade, service access roadways and other common elements, remains on track for completion. When fully built out across all three phases, the project will feature five residential towers ranging from 21 to 24 stories, with approximately 1,292 rental residences, 36,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, and 1.1 million square feet of access-controlled parking with 2,650 spaces. Each tower will offer thoughtfully designed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, some with dens, ranging from 589 to 1,460 square feet.
Residences will include high-speed internet, smart thermostats and keyless entry, as well as expansive private terraces on each floor. Many of the residences will have views of the iconic Guitar at the neighboring Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Amenities across the buildings will include rooftop pools, coworking spaces, pet parks, children's play suites, 24-hour fitness and spa treatment rooms, outdoor kitchens, game lounges and a reservable Sky Lounge for indoor and outdoor entertaining.
The project's architectural team includes Cooper Carry of Atlanta. Promethean Builders LLC serves as the general contractor.
With its strategic location in central Broward County, Davie is considered one of South Florida's fastest-growing suburban communities. The town is home to the South Florida Education Center, which includes Nova Southeastern University and several other major institutions. Its proximity to I-595, the Florida Turnpike, I-75, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and Port Everglades makes it an ideal residential hub for professionals and families.