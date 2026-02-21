El-Ad National Properties Celebrates Topping Out Milestone at The District in Davie

"The topping out ceremony is a significant milestone that honors the dedication and craftsmanship of everyone who has worked to bring The District in Davie to this point. Reaching structural completion on phase one demonstrates our commitment to delivering this project. As the largest multifamily development in Davie's history, we are proud of our successful partnership with the Town of Davie and the CRA in creating a vibrant new destination that will serve as a cornerstone of this community for generations to come."

Matthew Jeffries, CEO of El-Ad National Properties