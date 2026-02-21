Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Reaches Construction Milestone, Set to Redefine Luxury Living
Leading real estate developers Related Group (Related) and Dezer Development have completed vertical construction at the Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, marking a major milestone for South Florida’s most exclusive new address and the first-ever hospitality-branded condominium in the area.
Set on 12 acres of untouched coastline between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the boutique property offers just 92 ultra-luxury waterfront homes, combining the timeless elegance of the Rosewood brand with effortless oceanfront living. Coastal Construction is serving as the general contractor, with full completion on track for early 2027.
“With vertical construction now complete, we’re entering the final chapter of what promises to be one of South Florida’s most exceptional residential offerings. Hillsboro Beach is one of those rare, special places. It’s the perfect setting for what we believe will be a one-of-a-kind living experience.”
Nick Pérez, President of Related Group’s Condominium Division
Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach offers a bespoke dual-waterfront lifestyle with seamless access to the region’s top cultural and social destinations. The property’s design, inspired by the area’s natural beauty, pairs modern architecture with classic sophistication, featuring work by the renowned Arquitectonica and interiors by the celebrated Dutch design firm, Studio Piet Boon.
The coastal residences range from 2,800 to 6,400 square feet and boast expansive layouts with sweeping waterfront vistas. Each home gracefully merges indoor and outdoor living, creating an ideal setting for both entertaining or sun-soaked relaxation. Curving terraces, open-air kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows flood interiors with an abundance of light, while natural materials and soft palettes create a connection to the surrounding landscape.
“Situated just south of Boca Raton, Hillsboro Beach is experiencing one of its most active development periods to date – offering a thriving mix of South Florida’s finest restaurants, shopping, arts and culture. With the area’s growing prominence and strong buyer enthusiasm, we’re proud to celebrate this distinctive development’s landmark milestone.”
Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development
An extensive collection of five-star amenities managed directly by the Rosewood team is woven into daily life. The indoor-outdoor wellness center, flooded with natural light, features a private his-and-hers spa with saunas, a Hammam, hydro and cold plunge pools, a salon and two state-of-the-art fitness centers. Tennis, paddle tennis, pickleball and Bocce courts, paired with a fully equipped pro shop, invite residents to stay active and enjoy matches with friends and family.
Resort-style oceanfront and sunset pools anchor the waterfront experience, complemented by direct access to a dedicated beach with attended lounge chairs, umbrellas and full food and beverage service, as well as a private marina with 14 vessel slips. An array of refined dining experiences – including an upscale oceanfront dining amenity, a cocktail bar, breakfast bar and creamery – will be guided by a soon-to-be-announced celebrity chef, further enhancing the elevated lifestyle reserved for residents. An imaginative game room, multi-sport simulator and fully appointed guest suites extend the experience, allowing residents to entertain effortlessly.
Signature Rosewood concierge services round out the offering, with residential butler and on-site lifestyle concierge support, 24-hour security and valet, a house car and in-residence dining and catering. Home management services, including floral arrangements and pantry stocking, ensure every detail is taken care of, allowing residents to fully embrace the Rosewood way of life.
“We are honored to collaborate with Related Group and Dezer Development once again to reach this important topping out milestone. We look forward to delivering a building that upholds the superior standards shared by Coastal, Related Group and Dezer Development as the project continues.”
Tom C. Murphy, Co-President of Coastal Construction Group
Pricing for the available homes at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach begins at $5.95 million. For more information or to arrange a tour, please visit residenceshillsborobeach.com or call 754-266-7157.
