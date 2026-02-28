Arthur & Sons Expands to Jupiter: A Nostalgic Culinary Journey by Chef Joe Isidori
Michelin starred chef, restaurateur, cookbook and author, Joe Isidori has expanded his celebrated Italian American restaurant brand, Arthur & Sons, with the opening of a new location and its first South Florida outpost. The Jupiter restaurant marks the latest chapter for the growing Arthur & Sons portfolio, which includes multiple locations across New York.
An homage in both menu and design to Chef Isidori’s experience growing up in New York’s restaurant business, Arthur & Sons transports guests back to the 1990s with old school Italian American red sauce classics served in a space that reflects his earliest influences. Named in nostalgic tribute to his family’s three generations in the New York restaurant industry. At Arthur & Sons, Chef Isidori presents his take on the classic Italian American dishes he grew up preparing and eating, blending treasured family recipes with new creations elevated by the highest quality ingredients.
For Chef Isidori, this opening is more than an expansion. It is a meaningful homecoming. Before earning national acclaim, he spent time in the Palm Beach area working as a personal chef, building relationships and developing a deep appreciation for the community. Bringing Arthur & Sons to Jupiter represents a full circle moment, returning to a place he loves and continues to feel deeply connected to both personally and professionally.
“Opening in Jupiter feels incredibly special. Palm Beach played an important role in my journey as a chef. To come back now with a restaurant that is so personal to me, rooted in family, nostalgia, and Italian American tradition, truly means everything.”
Chef Isidori
Spanning approximately 3,300 square feet and seating 150 guests, Arthur & Sons Jupiter delivers the brand’s signature high energy, share-style dining experience designed to bring friends and family together around abundant, comforting plates.
Guests will find the dishes that made Arthur & Sons famous, including:
Chef Isidori’s legendary Meatballs
Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka
Classic Caesar Salad
The grill program adds a bold, flame forward dimension to the nostalgic red sauce classics, blending tradition with new energy tailored specifically to the South Florida market.What sets the Jupiter location apart is this section of the menu, featuring dishes available exclusively in Florida, including:
Joe’s Sausage & Peppers
Artie’s Grilled Pork Chops
Prime Skirt Steak
Arthur & Sons Jupiter is open:
Sunday to Thursday: 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Friday to Saturday: 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM
Reservations can be made via Resy. Address: 4050 S. US Hwy 1, Suite 307, Jupiter, FL 33477
