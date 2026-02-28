Brookfield Place and Battery Park City Authority Present Checkmate at BFPL
Brookfield Place (BFPL) is proud to present Checkmate at BFPL, a two-week inclusive event offering the opportunity to play, watch, and learn the game of chess for all. The free programming is co-sponsored by Battery Park City Authority (BPCA) and will take place in BFPL’s Winter Garden.
During Checkmate at BFPL, there will be a variety of activities offered, including open play, a tournament for Brookfield Place office tenants, and a Saturday chess skills workshop open to all ages and levels with Chess Max Academy. On Thursday, March 26, World Chess Champion Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy will take on challengers in two live simulation matches, special exhibitions where an expert plays multiple opponents at once, moving from chess board to chess board as the matches unfold. Throughout the Checkmate activation, visitors can play on a larger-than-life indoor chess set, honing their skills at this game of staggering depth, ancient origins and infinite possibilities.
“Chess has a way of bringing people together across generations and backgrounds, and that’s exactly what we wanted to create with Checkmate at BFPL. This event is designed to feel welcoming and fun, whether you’re a seasoned player or sitting down at the board for the first time.”
Courtney Whitelocke, Vice President, Brookfield Place Arts & Events
“We are thrilled to partner with Brookfield Place to bring Checkmate at BFPL to Lower Manhattan. This event reflects our shared commitment to creating community-focused experiences that engage and serve our neighborhood’s diverse residents, workers and visitors.”
Raju Mann, President & CEO, Battery Park City Authority
Checkmate at BFPL joins a robust calendar of public programming at Brookfield Place in 2026, from arts and cultural events and seasonal activations to brand pop-ups and immersive experiences, bringing people together year-round.
Full Schedule:
March 16-20 & 23-27 | 10:00AM – 6:00PM
Open Play (No registration needed)
Note that Checkmate at BFPL will be closed on Sunday, March 22.
March 18 & 19 | 4:00PM – 6:30PM
Brookfield Place Office Tenant Tournament (Open for public viewing; participants must work at Brookfield Place and be pre-registered to compete)
March 21 | 1:00PM – 4:00PM
Chess Skills Workshop with Chess Max Academy (All ages, registration required)
March 26 | 11:00AM & 12:30PM
Simulation Events with World Chess Champion Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy (Registration required)
For registration links and future updates, visit https://www.bfplny.com/events/checkmate/.
Brookfield Place is located at 230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281. To learn more, visit https://bfplny.com/.
