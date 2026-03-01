Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Celebrates 20 Years with Opening of 10th Location in Coconut Grove
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, a Miami-based, family-owned restaurant known for Mediterranean cuisine with a Persian influence, will open its 10th location this February in Coconut Grove, marking the brand’s 20th anniversary. To celebrate the opening, customers will receive 20% off orders placed through the Rice app using the code GROVE20 through March 20, 2026.
Located at 3015 Grand Ave Suite 123 in CocoWalk, the new restaurant is Rice’s most design-driven location to date and signals the next phase of the brand’s growth. The Coconut Grove outpost features a modern, minimalist design accented by warm wood finishes and floral installations, creating an inviting space designed for guests to linger beyond the meal.
Introducing new concepts: The location also introduces new menu additions, including expanded dessert offerings and, for the first time, a barista-led coffee program featuring Counter Culture coffee beans. Signature dishes such as the Chicken Joojeh Platter, braised brisket beef, and the brand’s house-made sumac sauce will remain core menu staples.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate 20 years in South Florida. In a city known for rapidly changing dining trends, this 20-year milestone reflects our intentional growth, expanding thoughtfully while prioritizing quality, service, and the sense of community that has defined us from the beginning. At our core, we believe nothing brings people together more than good food.”
CEO Jafar Shabani
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen opened its first location on South Beach approximately 20 years ago as a neighborhood gathering place for Miami’s Persian community. Since then, the brand has expanded across South Florida, with locations in Brickell, Edgewater , Coral Gables, North Miami, Doral, Pinecrest, South Miami and Las Olas.
Focus on nutritions, better-for-you food:
The restaurant’s mission centers on serving fresh, better-for-you food made without shortcuts. Influenced by the family’s Eastern Mediterranean upbringing, the menu emphasizes grains and greens prepared close to their source. Rice’s signature sumac sauce, and a longtime guest favorite, is made in-house from a family recipe.
For more information, visit Rice Mediterranean Kitchen or follow Rice Mediterranean Kitchen on social media at @ricekitchenmiami.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.