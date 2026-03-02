Paris Marriott Champs-Élysées Hotel Unveils Landmark Renovation
Marriott International is pleased to announce the completion of the full-property renovation of the Paris Marriott Champs-Elysées Hotel, marking a defining new era for the only five-star hotel located directly on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The transformation blends Parisian heritage with contemporary sophistication, reimagining every guest touchpoint, from guestrooms and suites to social spaces and culinary venues.
Parisian Heritage Meets Modern Elegance: The Muza Lab Redesign
Led by award-winning London design studio Muza Lab, the redesign reveals the soul of the hotel’s historic address at 70 Avenue des Champs-Élysées while meeting the expectations of today’s international traveler. Drawing deeply from the building’s couture heritage and its connection to pioneering Parisian couturière Jenny Sacerdote, whose ateliers once occupied the site, the new aesthetic blends fashion-inspired refinement with modern luxury. A monochromatic palette enhanced by saffron accents, layered textiles reminiscent of draped fabrics, geometric carpets echoing tailored patterns, and handcrafted bronze details collectively honor haute-couture craftsmanship. Throughout the guestrooms, subtle nods to Parisian fashion appear in crochet-inspired artworks, corset-shaped lamps, and headboards that discreetly reference the codes of iconic luxury leather-goods maisons. Together with noble materials, artful lighting, and bespoke finishes, the redesign establishes a narrative and sensory journey that celebrates Parisian elegance, savoir-faire, and timeless artistry.
Guestrooms & Suites
The renovation encompasses all 192 guestrooms and 58 suites, including the Signature Champs-Élysées Suite, the Presidential Suite Tour Eiffel, and the Grand Atrium Suite. Each accommodation features floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views of the famed avenue or the hotel’s dramatic atrium. Inside, oak flooring, couture-inspired geometric carpets, and handcrafted metal accents elevate the residential ambiance, while calming, minimalist bathrooms finished in Italian marble provide a serene retreat. The renewed interiors create a harmonious blend of comfort, design, and couture-influenced detailing.
Lobby & Social Spaces
At the heart of the hotel, the spectacular glass-domed atrium serves as the anchor for an entirely reimagined lobby and social areas. These spaces now feature bespoke furnishings, rich materials, nuanced lighting, and biophilic design touches that introduce warmth and texture. The result is an ambiance that feels simultaneously intimate and theatrical—an elegant haven that contrasts with the vibrant energy of the Champs-Élysées just beyond the doors.
A Revitalized Culinary Identity
The hotel introduces a new culinary centerpiece with Jenny, a restaurant and bar inspired by the visionary spirit of Jenny Sacerdote. Seasonal cuisine, refined presentation, and a stylish, vibrant atmosphere position Jenny as a destination in its own right on the Champs-Élysées. Guests can also enjoy weekend teatime service, which highlights delicate pastries and classic Parisian rituals. Complementing the restaurant is Cira, the Mediterranean-influenced summer terrace reopening in Spring 2026, offering a lush urban retreat for warm-weather dining. The hotel’s elevated Sunday Brunch further enhances the experience, extending into a sunlit courtyard whenever the weather allows.
Meetings & Events
The property offers seven modular venues accommodating up to 250 guests, providing a prestigious setting for executive meetings, brand launches, and private celebrations. Designed to reflect the hotel’s renewed style identity, each space balances sophistication with versatility. Experienced commercial and operations teams support every event, ensuring impeccable delivery and seamless guest experiences.
Signature Experiences & Services
An expanded suite of signature offerings enriches the guest journey with exclusive Paris-only experiences. Suite guests enjoy The Ultimate Guerlain Experience, a personalized 90-minute treatment at the nearby Institut Guerlain, complemented by in-suite champagne and a custom pastry creation. Additional curated partnerships with French maisons, ranging from private watchmaking ateliers to bespoke olfactory consultations and champagne cruises on the Seine, invite guests to engage with Parisian craftsmanship at its highest level. Thoughtful services throughout the hotel include Clefs d’Or concierges, 24/7 room service, a wellness area with sauna and fitness center, a business center, private parking, and international press access, ensuring a refined and seamless stay.
