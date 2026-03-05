Loews Atlanta Unveils Ashland: A Culinary Fusion of American Steakhouse and Japanese Sushi
Celebrating 16 years in the heart of Midtown, Loews Atlanta Hotel proudly introduces Ashland, its new signature restaurant and the centerpiece of the hotel’s recently completed multi-million-dollar lobby transformation. Marking the next chapter in the hotel’s culinary journey, Ashland redefines Midtown’s dining scene with a concept where timeless classic American steakhouse craftsmanship meets the refined precision of Japanese sushi.
Nestled within the hotel’s newly reimagined lobby - now a study in modern elegance and layered texture - Ashland sets the tone for a refreshed dining experience where tradition meets imagination and excellence is always on the menu. From its dramatic stone bar and glowing lounge to the plush, warmly lit dining room, the restaurant is designed as a refined yet inviting retreat, seamlessly blending sophistication with approachability.
“Ashland represents an exciting evolution for Loews Atlanta,” said Reggie Dominique, hotel Managing Director. “As we celebrate 16 years in Midtown, this restaurant reflects our continued focus on innovation, quality and creating meaningful experiences for our guests and the local community. To us, Ashland is more than a new dining venue – it’s a statement about our commitment to culinary excellence.”
At the heart of Ashland’s menu is a deep respect for provenance and craft. Prime, pasture-raised meat – from Black Opal Wagyu to 1855 Black Angus and Campo Grande Iberico - anchor the steakhouse program. Each cut, from center-cut filets to commanding tomahawks, is flame-kissed to perfection, allowing the integrity and richness of the ingredients to shine.
From the sea, sushi is treated with equal reverence. Expertly composed nigiri and sashimi highlight pristine, seasonal fish, while specialty rolls and crudos balance bold creativity with minimalist precision. Signature dishes such as dry-aged ribeye with house-crafted steak sauces, delicately sliced tuna with bright, punchy accents, an inventive vegan Bolognese and a decadent lobster pot pie presented tableside invite guests to explore the menu’s dynamic range. The interplay between fire and finesse defines the Ashland experience - where land and sea exist in perfect harmony on one thoughtfully curated menu.
Ashland’s beverage program brings the same spirit of innovation to the glass. Standout sips include the Southern Smash, a vibrant blend of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, thyme, Briottet Crème de Pêche, ginger and peach jam offering a polished nod to Southern heritage; the Garden of Ember, where Los Siete Mezcal meets fresh carrot juice, dill syrup and citrus for a smoky, herbaceous expression; and the Grilled Citrus Negroni, featuring Hendrick’s Gin, Campari and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, elevated with a subtle char that mirrors the restaurant’s flame-driven cuisine. Complemented by a globally curated wine list, the beverage program invites guests to sip, savor and linger.
The debut of Ashland coincides with Loews Atlanta Hotel’s transformed lobby experience, part of a comprehensive renovation enhancing arrival, gathering and social spaces. The redesign introduces warm neutrals, rich textures and contemporary finishes that create a seamless transition from the vibrant Midtown streetscape into an elevated living room style hospitality environment.
Located just steps from Piedmont Park and the Midtown MARTA station, Loews Atlanta Hotel continues to serve as a cornerstone of the neighborhood, offering 414 guestrooms and suites, in addition to more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space. And now, the hotel’s signature culinary destination – Ashland - is poised to become a see-and-be-seen gathering place for locals and visitors alike.
Ashland is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Stop by Thursdays for Sushi Flights + Sake Night at the bar to savor a flight of six unique sushi creations paired with Ono Sake for $32+ per flight. The restaurant also hosts monthly Pride on Peachtree evenings, where cocktail specials, live DJ beats and Midtown’s most vibrant crowd come together to connect in community and unwind.
Those looking for the complete Loews Atlanta experience can book the hotel’s anniversary A Sweet 16 Stay package, including 16% off the daily room rate, a $16 daily hotel credit and a celebratory cocktail for two at Ashland.
For Ashland reservations, visit Resy or www.ashlandatlanta.com. To learn more about the next chapter of Loews Atlanta Hotel, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/atlanta-hotel/renovation.
