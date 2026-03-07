Luxe Redux Bridal Celebrates Grand Opening of Orlando Boutique
Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company offering brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has expanded to Florida with its Orlando boutique, marking the brand's 13th location nationwide and first in the state.
Luxe Redux Bridal continues to grow and disrupt the bridal industry, with their model focused on accessible luxury. Here, brides have the ability to take home discounted designer bridal gowns the same day they shop, while enjoying an elevated boutique experience.
Nestled within the Shoppes at Millenia, the Orlando bridal boutique is surrounded by a lively blend of shopping, dining and entertainment, creating the perfect destination for brides and their guests.
"We are thrilled to open our 13th Luxe Redux location in Orlando, a city with such a vibrant bridal community. We are humbled to step into the space formerly home to Solutions Bridal, a boutique that created a remarkable legacy here. Our mission is to honor that tradition while bringing Luxe Redux's unique model of accessible luxury, inclusivity, and same-day take-home gowns to Florida brides."
Lindsay Fork, Founder & CEO, Luxe Redux Bridal
Luxe Redux Bridal's award-winning shopping experience is now open in Orlando, Florida. Follow @luxereduxbridal on Instagram and TikTok, and book your bridal appointment at luxereduxbridal.com.
