Madrid Icon Quintín Ultramarinos Coming to Ponce Park in Coral Gables
Allen Morris Co, developer of the Mediterranean-inspired luxury condominium Ponce Park in Coral Gables, has announced that acclaimed Madrid dining institution Quintín Ultramarinos will open at the project in 2028. The highly anticipated restaurant will anchor the curated retail experience at Ponce Park, reinforcing the development’s vision of blending international lifestyle, design, and hospitality within one of South Florida’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
Quintín Ultramarinos, beloved in Madrid for its fusion of historic Spanish culinary tradition with contemporary dining flair, represents the second U.S. venture from Grupo Paraguas following the Miami debut of Amazónico in September 2025. Its arrival at Ponce Park further underscores Miami’s growing role as a gateway city for world-class hospitality brands while reflecting the Mediterranean character that defines the development itself.
Located in the heart of Coral Gables, the restaurant will showcase Quintín’s celebrated all-day dining format, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside a carefully curated wine list highlighting both Spanish and international selections. The design will echo the warmth and sophistication of its Madrid flagship while embracing Miami’s tropical energy, featuring inviting materials, counter seating for casual dining, and expansive windows connecting the restaurant to the lively pedestrian streetscape.
Founded in 2015 in Madrid’s prestigious Barrio de Salamanca, Quintín began as a traditional Spanish gourmet market before evolving into one of the city’s most cherished dining destinations, known for seasonal ingredients, refined yet approachable cuisine, and a convivial atmosphere. The Miami location will bring that same Mediterranean spirit, hospitality, and culinary authenticity to South Florida.
Ponce Park is an 11-story Mediterranean-inspired luxury condominium featuring 58 bespoke residences and approximately 25,000 square feet of curated ground-floor retail. Designed by architect John Cunningham with interiors by Meyer Davis, the project blends classic Mediterranean architectural character with contemporary luxury living.
Residences offer expansive layouts, private elevators, Italian-crafted kitchens, generous terraces with summer kitchens, and refined European-inspired finishes throughout.
Completion is anticipated in early 2028. Residences are exclusively represented by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, with pricing starting at approximately $3.1 million.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Quintín to Ponce Park. Their Mediterranean heritage, attention to detail, and vibrant hospitality align perfectly with the lifestyle vision behind this project. Bringing such a respected international concept to Coral Gables elevates the experience not only for our residents but for the broader community.”
Spencer Morris, President of The Allen Morris Co.
"For Quintín, Coral Gables felt like a natural fit. With its Mediterranean Revival architecture, thoughtfully planned community and old-world charm, the neighbourhood embodies a sense of heritage, craftsmanship and warmth that naturally complements our vision.”
Sandro Silva and Marta Seco
Together, Grupo Paraguas and D.ream International — the global hospitality group behind internationally acclaimed venues such as, Amazonico, COYA, and Zuma — are set to launch Quintín at Ponce Park in Coral Gables in 2028.
Vertical Real Estate is the exclusive retail leasing broker for Ponce Park, led by Daniel Cardenas and Michael Sullivan.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.