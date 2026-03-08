Seabourn Elevates Culinary Experience with New Enhancements Across Fleet
Seabourn, the leader in luxury and expedition travel, today announced a new wave of culinary enhancements rolling out across its award-winning fleet. Focused on elevating the guest experience in Seabourn Square and The Colonnade, these updates reinforce Seabourn's dedication to fresh, regionally inspired cuisine; intuitive onboard service; and continually evolving its culinary program to reflect the destinations its ships visit.
These enhancements represent the next step in Seabourn's ongoing investment in its culinary program, building on the brand's legacy of fresh ingredients, regional inspiration, and intuitive service. Seabourn will continue to introduce additional culinary offerings throughout the year, with further details to be announced at a later date.
"At Seabourn, culinary is one of the most meaningful ways we connect guests with the destinations they explore. Our enhanced offerings in Seabourn Square and The Colonnade reflect our continued investment in fresh ingredients, regional storytelling, and memorable dining moments delivered with warmth and hospitality."
Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn
Enhanced Seabourn Square Experience
Seabourn Square, the vibrant heart and soul of the Seabourn experience, has undergone a comprehensive refresh that further establishes the venue as a sophisticated all-day café and gathering place. Guests can now enjoy an expanded selection of freshly prepared warm items, including breakfast sandwiches, savory quiche, and Roman-style pizza. The new menu also includes a new selection of toasted sandwiches, such as Monte Cristo, Croque Monsieur, and more. These new offerings complement Seabourn Square's existing menu of fresh pastries, sandwiches, and sweet treats that have long been guest favorites.
Specialty coffees are made from beans freshly roasted on board, and guests may pre–order their favorite beverages through the Seabourn Source app for seamless pickup. Coffee enjoyed in Seabourn Square is now served with a signature presentation designed to elevate the overall café experience. The venue also features handmade artisanal gelato created by chefs trained at Italy's renowned Gelato University, offering an authentic taste of Italy at sea. Whether guests choose to sit and savor or take items to go, Seabourn Square provides a warm, familiar hub for connection, comfort, and culinary delight.
The Seabourn Square culinary program features two distinct service periods: a full breakfast menu available from 6:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by an all–day menu offered from 10:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Enhancements include:
Expanded breakfast and lunch offerings with a broader range of freshly prepared, made–to–order items
A refreshed beverage program featuring seasonal and regional daily specials
New china and updated menu signage
Additional bistro–style seating on select ships
These updates are being introduced across the fleet in phases and scheduled to be completed mid-2026.
Revitalized Colonnade Breakfast and Lunch Experience
Seabourn has reimagined the daytime dining experience in the Colonnade, creating a brighter, more dynamic, and more culinary-focused venue that reflects the brand's commitment to fresh ingredients, regional inspiration, and thoughtful craftsmanship. The enhanced experience places greater emphasis on chef interaction, made-to-order preparations, and destination-driven flavors, providing guests with a meaningful connection to the places they explore while enjoying elevated comfort and variety.
Enhancements include:
Fully refreshed breakfast and lunch menus centered on freshness, seasonality, and regional influence
Multiple live cooking stations featuring made-to-order omelets, carving options, a daily fresh-fish station, fresh-pressed juices, and rotating regional specialties
Additional bistro-style seating on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation
These revitalized offerings are now complete across the fleet.
Seabourn's Approach to Culinary Excellence
Seabourn's culinary program is built on a longstanding commitment to excellence, shaped by fresh ingredients, global inspiration, and a guest-centric approach. The brand's chefs draw from the traditions and flavors of the regions they visit, incorporating locally sourced ingredients and destination-inspired culinary storytelling into menus across all dining venues. Chefs regularly source products ashore and collaborate across the fleet to maintain a consistently elevated dining experience.
Across The Restaurant, Earth & Ocean, Sushi, Solis, The Patio, Colonnade, and now the enhanced Seabourn Square, Seabourn's all-inclusive dining experience is designed to offer thoughtful menus, balanced flavors, and intuitive service that reflect the brand's focus on culinary excellence.
For more information or to explore Seabourn's worldwide selection of luxury cruises, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.Seabourn.com, or contact a professional travel advisor.
