Seabourn Elevates Culinary Experience with New Enhancements Across Fleet

Specialty coffees are made from beans freshly roasted on board, and guests may pre–order their favorite beverages through the Seabourn Source app for seamless pickup. Coffee enjoyed in Seabourn Square is now served with a signature presentation designed to elevate the overall café experience. The venue also features handmade artisanal gelato created by chefs trained at Italy's renowned Gelato University, offering an authentic taste of Italy at sea. Whether guests choose to sit and savor or take items to go, Seabourn Square provides a warm, familiar hub for connection, comfort, and culinary delight.