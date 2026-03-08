The Macallan Unveils Distil Your World Paris: A Whisky Tribute to the City of Light
The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky journeys to the City of Light for the fifth edition in the acclaimed Distil Your World series: Distil Your World Paris, a love letter to the elegance, sophistication and gastronomic artistry of the French capital.
Distil Your World Paris marks the latest release in a series of limited edition single malt whiskies and gastronomic creations exploring leading locations around the globe in collaboration with the Roca brothers - owners of El Celler de Can Roca, twice named World’s Best Restaurant - bringing together the precision of whisky making with the artistry of haute cuisine, capturing the essence of Paris. Previous editions have explored New York, London, Mexico and Hong Kong.
Crafted by Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell, this exceptional single malt captures the sensory essence of Paris by celebrating l’art de la table—the refined dining tradition that unites every element of gastronomy - ingredients, provenance, preparation, cooking, crockery, setting, ambiance, aromas, and flavors - each detail adding its own character. It serves as a liquid portrait of the city’s elegance, drawing notes of buttered pastries, brioche, sweet fruits, and gentle spices. The whisky evokes the senses and aromas that define Parisian inspiration with local flavors - sandalwood, gentle spice, almond croissant, and peach melba - evoking the city’s patisseries, perfumeries, and poetic streetscape.
Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan, said:
“The Macallan has always been rooted in storytelling, and every creation we craft carries its own. This Distil Your World edition feels especially meaningful to me because of the experiences, sights and emotions I brought back from Paris. In building its flavors, I layered new ideas over the signature character of The Macallan to create something familiar, yet a little unexpected. I took a piece of Paris home with me - and this release is my personal interpretation of that journey.”
Kirsteen Campbell
American sherry seasoned oak casks contribute a creamy sweetness and floral elegance, which is balanced with European sherry seasoned oak casks that add depth and structure, while ex bourbon casks introduce tropical warmth and toasted notes. The addition of rare Cognac casks - unique to this release - deliver a final flourish of French refinement.
The whisky’s natural color, Parisian Sunrise, was inspired by the first light seen from Montmartre, casting a golden hue over the city. This edition’s presentation box features “street yellow,” a nod to Paris’s iconic street lighting and its reputation as the City of Light.
The design of the inner artwork, created in collaboration with Paris-based artist Cassandre Montoriol, reflects the vibrant energy and timeless charm of Paris. Her expressive gouache illustrations depict a lively table d’hôte scene on a quintessential Parisian street, bathed in the warm glow of evening lights. The outer pack features a map tracing Kirsteen’s journey through the city, with key locations elevated in sculptural detail, creating a beautiful and dynamic image.
Accompanying the whisky’s launch is a documentary film that captures an intimate and sensory journey through the heart of Paris, exploring the origins of modern dining and the elegant ritual of l’art de la table. Led by The Macallan’s Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, and Joan Roca of El Celler de Can Roca, the film follows their encounters with Parisian artisans, chefs, and cultural custodians, including renowned Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, Artisanal Baker Apollonia Poilâne, and menu collector Jérôme Dumant.
The documentary reveals how the spirit of Paris – its elegance, passion, and gastronomic heritage – was distilled into a singular whisky and a culinary experience. It is a celebration of craftsmanship, connection, and the timeless art of hosting, where every detail, from the table setting to the aromas in the glass, tells a story of place and tradition.
“Our challenge was to create a menu inspired by the essence of Paris –an experience where French haute cuisine meets l’art de vivre and l’art de la table. With 44,000 restaurants and the highest number of three-Michelin-star establishments, Paris reflects the quality, commitment to excellence, and elegance of French gastronomy. Every journey leaves a lasting impression, and this one was especially memorable thanks to the incredible hospitality of Anne-Sophie Pic.”
Joan Roca, Chef and Collaborator
Distil Your World Paris will be available beginning today directly from The Macallan and through select retailers for an SRP of $4,750.
To be the first to know about special limited releases with a rich story like Distil Your World Paris, consumers are invited to join The Macallan Society. From 26th February 2026, a select number of bottles of The Macallan Distil Your World Paris will be exclusively available to members of The Macallan Society. Starting April 2026, it will be available at select national and local U.S. retailers.
