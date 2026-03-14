Ella Miami Beach Tops Off with 70% Sold, Celebrates March Milestone
Ella Miami Beach, a boutique, short-term rental friendly condominium underway in Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood, officially topped off and is now 70% sold. Ortega Construction Company completed the 9th floor slab pour in February, and an official topping off celebration will be held on March 18 at the sales gallery at 6897 Collins Avenue, in The Carillon.
Located at 6940 Abbott Avenue, just blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, Ella Miami Beach is an Arquitectonica-designed project with interiors by Steven G. featuring 103 curated residences inspired by Miami’s Art Deco heritage. Completion is expected in early 2027.
Developed by Constellation Group in partnership with The Boschetti Group and Vietmar, Ella Miami Beach offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans for sale. These include the last two remaining studio residences priced under $600,000, as well as two premium, two-bedroom 9th floor residences, one facing the Atlantic Ocean and the other facing Biscayne Bay, offered at $1.6 to $2 million. Ella’s $2.5 million penthouse is also available, and features private elevator access, two bedrooms and a den, and a 1,000-square-foot private terrace garden.
“Topping off at 70% sold reflects the strength of the North Beach market and the quality of the product we set out to build. Ella Miami Beach delivers architectural integrity, wellness-focused amenities, and flexible ownership in a highly walkable coastal location – a combination that continues to resonate strongly with both end-users and investors.”
Eduardo Otaola, Managing Principal of Constellation Group
ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling sales and marketing for Ella Miami Beach, noted steady demand from both domestic and international investors along with end-users, including many buyers and prospects from the Northeastern U.S., Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
“We’re seeing a noticeable uptick of buyers from the Northeast and from key European markets, such as London, not just as seasonal visitors but as long-term lifestyle and investment purchasers. Many of these buyers are drawn by Florida’s climate and walkable, amenity-rich environments, and they are specifically interested in well-finished boutique residences like Ella Miami Beach that offer both design quality and long-term value.”
Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Ella Miami Beach residences feature 9-foot ceilings, contemporary ItalKraft kitchens with stone countertops and JennAir appliances, and European-inspired designer closets. Select residences offer expansive views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami skyline.
Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center overlooking Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, a pickleball court with Atlantic Ocean views, residents’ lounge, summer kitchen with outdoor dining area and observation deck. Wellness offerings feature an outdoor yoga and meditation deck, cold plunge and sauna. Residents also enjoy private beach club access managed by The Boucher Brothers, coworking space, complimentary beach cruisers, bike and beach toy storage, onsite parking and ground-floor retail.
The Ella Miami Beach sales gallery is located at 6897 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. To schedule an appointment, contact hello@ellamiamibeach.com or call 786.919.6940. For more information, visit www.EllaMiamiBeach.com.
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