Avianca Expands Florida Footprint Through Miami FC Sponsorship

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Miami FC at such a significant moment for the club, marked by the unveiling and groundbreaking of its new stadium. Miami is a strategic market for Avianca and a key gateway connecting the United States and Latin America. In 2025 alone, we transported more than 4.9 million passengers to and from the United States. Through this partnership, we are strengthening our presence in the city and reaffirming our commitment to sports and the communities we connect.”

Rolando Damas, Avianca’s director of sales for North America and Europe