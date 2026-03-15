CASA NEOS Unveils Multi-Level Nightlife Experience on Miami River

Located on the third floor of the 30,000-square-foot CASA NEOS destination, the Lounge opens at 8PM, serving the restaurant’s full dinner menu before transitioning into a late-night format centered on DJ-led programming and elevated bottle service. Above it, the fourth-floor rooftop CASA NEOS MM is unveiled as an exclusive, members-only space — conceived as a “jardin suspendu” overlooking the river with the same culinary menu and cocktail program as the Lounge, paired with a more intimate, open-air setting.