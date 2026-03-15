CASA NEOS Unveils Multi-Level Nightlife Experience on Miami River
Riviera Dining Group (RDG) announces the debut of CASA NEOS Lounge and members-only CASA NEOS MM rooftop on March 6th, marking a pivotal evolution of CASA NEOS into a vertically layered nightlife destination on the Miami River. Together, the Lounge and rooftop introduce a multi-level experience where dining, music, and membership flow seamlessly from one floor to the next.
Located on the third floor of the 30,000-square-foot CASA NEOS destination, the Lounge opens at 8PM, serving the restaurant’s full dinner menu before transitioning into a late-night format centered on DJ-led programming and elevated bottle service. Above it, the fourth-floor rooftop CASA NEOS MM is unveiled as an exclusive, members-only space — conceived as a “jardin suspendu” overlooking the river with the same culinary menu and cocktail program as the Lounge, paired with a more intimate, open-air setting.
Building on the sustained success of MILA Lounge and MILA MM, RDG envisioned a CASA NEOS counterpart that translates its signature lounge–members club relationship to the Miami River, guided by the destination’s natural rhythm and refinement.
“At CASA NEOS, we think vertically. Each level introduces its own mood, while remaining part of a single, continuous experience. The Lounge and the members-only rooftop are designed to work in dialogue with one another, offering guests the freedom to shape their evening without having to choose between dinner, nightlife, or intimacy.”
Gregory Galy, Founder & CEO, Riviera Dining Group
Design & Atmosphere
CASA NEOS Lounge is defined by warm, moody Mediterranean-inspired design with sculptural lighting, textured finishes, and intentional seating arrangements. Rich woods, earthy tones, and organic materials echo the broader CASA NEOS aesthetic, while subtle coastal elements nod to the property’s riverfront location. Plush banquettes and well-spaced tables create an intimate flow that moves easily from dinner into late night, as floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the Miami skyline.
Above, CASA NEOS MM Rooftop unfolds as an open-air sanctuary suspended over the River — a timeless retreat drawing from hidden courtyards and rooftop gardens found across Southern Europe. The design layers terracotta-inspired flooring, lime-washed finishes, natural stone, wood accents, and integrated greenery. Low, sculptural seating encourages conversation, while ambient lighting, candlelight, and a sculptural canopy soften sound and glow as the night unfolds. Anchored by a central bar and a calming water feature, the rooftop feels effortless and intimate — a private backyard in the sky designed for connection, ease, and Mediterranean art de vivre, reimagined for a modern, members-only experience.
Food & Beverage Program
Under the direction of 26-Michelin-star Chef Michaël Michaelidis, RDG’s Head of Culinary, CASA NEOS Lounge & CASA NEOS MM offer the full CASA NEOS dinner menu from 8PM to 11PM. The offering reflects the restaurant’s culinary philosophy, focusing on pristine ingredients, Mediterranean coastal influences, and clean, expressive flavors, adapted to carry guests from early evening through late hours.
The menu highlights CASA NEOS signatures — from the Paella and Lobster for Two to the White Truffle Pizza and Kaluga Caviar Pasta — along with crudos, maki, and small plates including Zucchini & Eggplant Chips, Black Truffle Arancini, Fritto Misto, and the Spicy Tuna Brioche. Larger offerings include the Whole Branzino, the 14-oz Herb-Marinated Ribeye, and the 32-oz Australian Wagyu Tomahawk.
The cocktail program is built around clarity and craftsmanship, showcasing Mediterranean-leaning spirits, refined garnishes, and a progression that builds in energy as the night unfolds. After 11 PM, bottle service becomes the focal point of the bar program, mirroring the room’s heightened tempo.
With the opening of CASA NEOS Lounge & CASA NEOS MM, Riviera Dining Group adds another signature experience to its portfolio of acclaimed concepts — among them MILA, MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge, MILA MM, AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove and Winter Park, AVA MM, CLAUDIE, CASA NEOS Restaurant, and CASA NEOS MM Beach Club. The debut underscores RDG’s deliberate growth in Miami and its continued leadership in shaping immersive dining and nightlife experiences across emerging markets.
Open to guests 21 and over, CASA NEOS Lounge operates Thursday through Saturday from 8 PM to 3 AM, with dinner served through 10:30 PM, and Sundays from 8 PM to 1 AM, with no dinner service. Reservations are available online at reservations@casaneoslounge.com.
The members-only CASA NEOS MM Rooftop is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 PM to 2 AM, with dinner service offered through midnight. Reservations are available via the members’ portal and private line.
CASA NEOS is located at 40 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128. For more information, visit www.casa-neos.com or follow @Casa_Neos.
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