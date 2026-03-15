Il Mulino New York – Miami Unveils Stunning Renovation for 20th Anniversary

Elegant velvet quilted booths anchor the dining room, while vintage-inspired artwork adds character and storytelling throughout the space. Colorful murals celebrating Italian culture are balanced with rich wood tones and serene neutral textures, creating an environment that feels both welcoming and distinctly refined. The dining room features sculptural U-shaped banquettes and intimate seating arrangements designed to enhance comfort and ambiance. The private dining room is defined by a custom mural that adds depth and visual interest, while the bar has been fully reimagined with luxurious tilework and rich wood detailing. Now a dramatic focal point, the bar creates a memorable arrival experience and sets the tone for the dining journey that follows.