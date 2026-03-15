Il Mulino New York – Miami Unveils Stunning Renovation for 20th Anniversary
Il Mulino New York – Miami, the acclaimed oceanfront fine dining destination at the Five-Star Acqualina Resort & Residences, has officially completed a comprehensive renovation just in time for its 20th anniversary. The newly refreshed space elevates the guest experience with a refreshed dining room, private dining areas, and bar, marking a new chapter for the restaurant, which has been a cornerstone of Miami’s culinary scene since 2006.
The restaurant’s new look reinterprets Il Mulino’s timeless identity through a refined and elevated perspective, where classic sophistication meets modern romance. The space is infused with a subtle coastal sensibility, incorporating sand-toned walls, thoughtfully curated artwork, and earthy green accents that reflect the brightness and cultural vibrancy of its setting.
Elegant velvet quilted booths anchor the dining room, while vintage-inspired artwork adds character and storytelling throughout the space. Colorful murals celebrating Italian culture are balanced with rich wood tones and serene neutral textures, creating an environment that feels both welcoming and distinctly refined. The dining room features sculptural U-shaped banquettes and intimate seating arrangements designed to enhance comfort and ambiance. The private dining room is defined by a custom mural that adds depth and visual interest, while the bar has been fully reimagined with luxurious tilework and rich wood detailing. Now a dramatic focal point, the bar creates a memorable arrival experience and sets the tone for the dining journey that follows.
Complementing the renovated space, Il Mulino New York – Miami introduces a refined menu that balances tradition with seasonality. The menu features a dedicated seasonal section that updates quarterly, highlighting fresh, in-season ingredients, alongside a curated selection of Il Mulino New York classic dishes that reflect the brand’s culinary heritage.
The seasonal menu currently showcases elevated crudos such as Tuna Tartare with apple, celery purée, and black truffle; Filet Mignon Carpaccio with Parmigiano gelato and mustard sauce; Gamberi Rosso with mango and citron dressing; and Tonno e Salmone with avocado mousse and lemon vinaigrette. Seasonal entrées include Chilean Sea Bass with asparagus and toasted almonds, Filet of Dover Sole Francese with chardonnay-lemon sauce, Duck with wild berry sauce and farro, Lobster Bisque with brandy essence, and Paccheri allo Scoglio with seafood bisque.
Anchoring the menu are Il Mulino New York classics, including Capellini Il Mulino with mushrooms, guanciale, peas, vodka cream, and black truffle; Linguine alle Vongole; Cavatelli alla Bolognese; Ravioli ai Porcini with champagne truffle cream; Ossobuco with porcini sauce and saffron risotto; Costoletta and Pollo alla Parmigiana with imported cheeses; Half Rack of Lamb with Barolo wine sauce; Branzino; and the iconic English Dover Sole, presented tableside.
“As we celebrate two decades at Acqualina, this renovation reflects where Il Mulino is today—and where we’re headed next. From the redesigned space to the evolution of our menu, every detail was thoughtfully considered to enhance the guest experience while remaining true to the heritage that defines Il Mulino.”
Brian Galligan, President of Il Mulino New York
With renovations now complete, Il Mulino New York – Miami invites guests to experience the reimagined space and refreshed culinary program. Reservations may be made at opentable.com/r/il-mulino-new-york-sunny-isles-beach-miami or via the restaurant’s website at imny.com/location/miami. For the latest updates, follow @IlMulinoNYC on Instagram and subscribe to the brand’s newsletter at imny.com.