One Wall Street Unveils Luxurious Model Residences with B&B Italia's Iconic Design
One Wall Street, the landmarked tower reimagined as Lower Manhattan’s premier luxury residential address, has just unveiled three new turnkey model residences in partnership with global leader in the high-end designer furniture sector B&B Italia.
The newly released model residences blend classic Art Deco architecture with contemporary Italian design, offering buyers the rare opportunity to own a fully furnished interior curated by one of the world’s most esteemed Italian design houses, all within one of Downtown Manhattan’s most iconic Art Deco buildings.
“We are thrilled to have crafted three new model residences at One Wall Street in partnership with B&B Italia. One Wall Street and B&B Italia share a commitment to luxury, refined style, and exceptional lifestyle; this collaboration brings that shared vision to life, in demonstration of what we offer residents through curated design to suit their desires delivered by B&B Italia as fully equipped homes. This partnership further reinforces our reputation as the ultimate destination for design, fashion, dining, wellness, and hospitality.”
Anna Zarro, One Wall Street Sales President
Blending heritage architecture with innovative design in furniture and interiors, the turnkey residences offer buyers a complete home with all lifestyle needs perfectly addressed within the heart of the Financial District. Each model residence offers a distinct design and layout, including the ‘Pied-à-Terre’ studio listed at $1.03M, the “Classic’ two-bedroom listed at $3.4M, and the ‘Signature’ three-bedroom home listed at $5.15M:
Residence 1226 - Studio
Residence 1226 is the perfect NYC ‘Pied-à-Terre’ featuring high ceilings and an archetypal Manhattan attitude. Exclusively designed with the Maxalto collection, the space exudes a timeless, androgynous elegance. A neutral color palette, layered textures and structured silhouettes create a minimalist yet balanced interior. Styled like a luxury hotel suite, this studio offers a serene retreat for the jet set.
Residence 1202 - Two Bedroom
The ‘Classic’: A graciously appointed, generously proportioned two-bedroom home meets an avant-garde interior defined by bold textures and graphic elements. Residence 1202 is a space shaped by visionary thinking, where color and proportion are thoughtfully explored to create a backdrop filled with a sense of wonder. The space invites the eye to linger and the mind to stay curious. Furnished with B&B Italia, a leader in style and design, the home accentuates the key views of the surrounding iconic architecture.
Residence 1201 - Three Bedroom
The ‘Signature’ three-bedroom is thoughtfully designed to include two primary suites and a private en-suite office. Residence 1201 presents a sleek, contemporary interior grounded in architectural clarity. Rich in materiality and subtle in tone, the space balances restrain with artistic expressive flair – reflecting its landmark address and views of Trinity Church, while embodying the union of comfort and elegance of a family home. This residence is a celebration of B&B Italia and Maxalto, curating a layered well-traveled interior that reflects the versatility and breadth of the B&B Italia Group.
“As B&B Italia celebrates its 60th anniversary, we have the unique privilege to unveil three distinct interior designs that deepen the power of our collective strength. One Wall Street stands as one of the most iconic addresses in Manhattan, and we are proud to have partnered with their team in shaping the new interiors of this landmark in FiDi. Curating iconic spaces is more than design—it’s an expression of lifestyle, rooted in vision and lasting impact.”
Francesco Farina, CEO of B&B Italia USA
“Each of the three residences echo a voice of the moment; highlighting our founding four: bold, innovative, visionary, and contemporary – all while preserving a timeless sense of style. The Signature, The Classic, and The Pied-à-Terre models were thoughtfully crafted to meet the desires of a wide yet discerning audience through carefully considered layouts and expressive designs.”
Orane Abézis, Design Director at B&B Italia USA
One Wall Street is the Financial District’s first true luxury residential building, distinguished by an exceptional level of service that includes more than the anticipated full‑time door staff, live‑in resident manager, and dedicated concierge services. In addition to enjoying the convenience of anchor tenant Whole Foods just downstairs, residents enjoy an expansive 100,000 square feet of amenities, thoughtfully designed to support effortless living, wellness, and connection. Highlights include The One Club, an intimate private restaurant, bar and terrace set on the 39th floor with skyline, NY Harbor and Statue of Liberty views- reserved exclusively for residents and their guests, The One Sky Pool on the 38th floor with wraparound outdoor terrace; The One Gym, a fully equipped fitness center; The One Playroom; The One Pet Spa; and One Works – a 6,500‑square‑foot co‑working space and business lounge complete with private podcast rooms and thoughtfully designed spaces for focus, flexibility, and collaboration. Residents also enjoy complimentary membership and direct priority access to Life Time, the building’s four-level, 75,000-square-foot athletic country club – a premier destination for fitness, wellness, recovery, and lifestyle programming, as well as exclusive access and special services from Printemps New York, the luxury Parisian retailer which is home to Salon Vert, Café Jalu, The Red Room Bar, and Maison Passerelle - all just an elevator ride away.
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