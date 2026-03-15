One Wall Street Unveils Luxurious Model Residences with B&B Italia's Iconic Design

One Wall Street is the Financial District’s first true luxury residential building, distinguished by an exceptional level of service that includes more than the anticipated full‑time door staff, live‑in resident manager, and dedicated concierge services. In addition to enjoying the convenience of anchor tenant Whole Foods just downstairs, residents enjoy an expansive 100,000 square feet of amenities, thoughtfully designed to support effortless living, wellness, and connection. Highlights include The One Club, an intimate private restaurant, bar and terrace set on the 39th floor with skyline, NY Harbor and Statue of Liberty views- reserved exclusively for residents and their guests, The One Sky Pool on the 38th floor with wraparound outdoor terrace; The One Gym, a fully equipped fitness center; The One Playroom; The One Pet Spa; and One Works – a 6,500‑square‑foot co‑working space and business lounge complete with private podcast rooms and thoughtfully designed spaces for focus, flexibility, and collaboration. Residents also enjoy complimentary membership and direct priority access to Life Time, the building’s four-level, 75,000-square-foot athletic country club – a premier destination for fitness, wellness, recovery, and lifestyle programming, as well as exclusive access and special services from Printemps New York, the luxury Parisian retailer which is home to Salon Vert, Café Jalu, The Red Room Bar, and Maison Passerelle - all just an elevator ride away.