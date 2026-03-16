Gotham Burger Social Club Partners with Broadway’s Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Limited-Time New York Celebration
New York, NY, March 2026 — Gotham Burger Social Club is teaming up with the Broadway musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) for a limited-time collaboration that celebrates the energy, humor, and everyday magic of New York City - from its streets to its stages.
Throughout March, guests can visit Gotham Burger Social Club’s Lower East Side location to try The New York Dog, a specialty hot dog inspired by the city’s iconic street carts, topped with sauerkraut, relish, and spicy mustard, with optional additions like ketchup, yellow mustard, club sauce, and jalapeños. The collaboration will also feature custom packaging and stickers inspired by the show, where the characters discover New York through shared experiences and meals.
The partnership reflects a shared love letter to the city. Gotham Burger Social Club - known for its cult following and nostalgic take on classic comfort food - has become a gathering place for New Yorkers drawn to bold flavors and the communal spirit of downtown dining. Meanwhile, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) captures the experience of navigating the city through unexpected encounters, following an upbeat Brit visiting New York for the first time and a no-nonsense local as they journey across neighborhoods, discovering connection in the chaos.
Since arriving on Broadway last fall, the musical has earned widespread acclaim, including a New York Times Critic’s Pick, with critics praising its humor, heart, and distinctly New York perspective. The production stars Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty and Broadway’s Christiani Pitts, and has been celebrated across Best of the Year lists for its fresh take on modern city life.
Together, the collaboration invites audiences to experience New York beyond the theatre - encouraging theatergoers and food lovers alike to explore the city the way the show’s characters do: with curiosity, spontaneity, and an appetite for discovery.
Tickets for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) are available at Telecharge.com, with performances running Tuesdays at 7:30 PM, Wednesdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3PM. The Gotham Burger Social Club collaboration is available for a limited time during March at the Lower East Side location.
Same-day and next-day ticket holders to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) can show their tickets at the counter to receive 10% off their order, creating a natural bridge between a night at the theatre and a quintessential New York bite.
About Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is a critically acclaimed new musical comedy about timing, connection, and the unexpected encounters that define life in New York City. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run — including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances. Since opening on Broadway, the production has earned widespread praise, including a New York Times Critic’s Pick.
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