The New York Dog at Gotham Burger Social Club celebrates a Broadway collaboration with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Photo Courtesy of Gotham Burger Social Club

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Gotham Burger Social Club Partners with Broadway’s Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Limited-Time New York Celebration

The Lower East Side Favorite Introduces “The New York Dog” Throughout March, Bringing Together Broadway Storytelling and Classic NYC Flavors