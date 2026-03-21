Montce x Elsa Hosk: A Vintage-Inspired Capsule Collection Unveiled

Montce introduces Montce x Elsa Hosk, an exclusive capsule collection created in collaboration with the model and creative. Designed as a natural extension of both Montce’s signature aesthetic and Elsa’s distinct personal style, the collection features 66 styles across five colorways, including swimwear, coverups, and hair accessories that evoke a romantic, vintage-inspired coastal sensibility.
The collaboration reflects a shared creative language rooted in nostalgia, femininity, and thoughtful design. Drawing inspiration from vintage lingerie silhouettes and retro seaside dressing, the collection balances delicate detailing with effortless wearability. Light, airy fabrics and intentional construction create pieces that feel both whimsical and refined, designed to move seamlessly between everyday beach dressing and elevated vacation moments.
“Elsa is obviously beautiful, but beyond that, her unique personal style and taste level are why we’re so excited to create this collection with her. She’s a true creative, and we love how she pulls from vintage and retro references in her own unique way, which is also a huge part of Montce’s core. There are many reasons why this partnership feels so genuine for us, but among them is that Montce x Elsa feels less like a collaboration, and more like a shared world.”
Alexandra Grief, Montce founder
The collection’s palette builds on Elsa’s affinity for soft, romantic tones, featuring pastel yellows and blues alongside textural and print-driven highlights. Signature elements include a cherry sherbet print, soft crochet lace, and elevated silky materials in bright cream and seafoam hues. Each piece reflects a balance of playful femininity and timeless sophistication, offering versatile styling options for a range of personal aesthetics and destinations.
Retailing from $68 to $298, the 66-piece assortment includes swimwear, coverups, and coordinating accessories designed to be mixed, layered, and styled together. The collection underscores Montce’s continued commitment to craftsmanship, individuality, and creating pieces that feel both distinctive and enduring.
The Montce x Elsa Hosk Capsule Collection launches March 2, 2026, exclusively at Montce.com with select retailers to follow.
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