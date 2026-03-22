Explora Journeys Unveils Jannik Sinner's Ocean Wellness Program for 2026

“Jannik embodies the composure and meticulous focus that define our vision for ocean travel. This partnership goes beyond wellness; it is about creating the space and providing the expertise for our guests to find clarity, balance and peace of mind at sea. “Welcoming Jannik aboard EXPLORA III for her first Journey adds a special sense of occasion, as we introduce both our newest ship and this new wellness programme to further enrich the Ocean State of Mind.”

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys