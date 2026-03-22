Explora Journeys Unveils Jannik Sinner's Ocean Wellness Program for 2026
Explora Journeys launches In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Programme, which is now open for reservation and will be available across all journeys from April 24 on EXPLORA I and from May 18 on EXPLORA II.
This marks a significant evolution of the brand’s partnership with Grand Slam champion and Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner opening a new chapter in wellbeing at sea. The program will be further brought to life through Jannik’s presence during a special segment of EXPLORA III’s Prelude Journey. Taking place before her Maiden Journey, thanks to the ship’s early delivery, this unprecedented five-night sailing from Genoa to Civitavecchia (Rome), from July 24 to 29, 2026 will welcome Jannik aboard from July 24 to 25.
Developed in close collaboration with Jannik and his Performance Team, In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Programme translates the discipline of elite competition into a bespoke guest experience focused on long-term physical and mental vitality. Bookings for the full wellness program debuting aboard EXPLORA I on April 24, EXPLORA II on May 18, are now live on Explora Journeys’ website.
“Jannik embodies the composure and meticulous focus that define our vision for ocean travel. This partnership goes beyond wellness; it is about creating the space and providing the expertise for our guests to find clarity, balance and peace of mind at sea. “Welcoming Jannik aboard EXPLORA III for her first Journey adds a special sense of occasion, as we introduce both our newest ship and this new wellness programme to further enrich the Ocean State of Mind.”
Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys
In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Programme
Rooted in the brand’s Ocean Wellness philosophy, the program reimagines high performance through a holistic lens. Inspired by Jannik’s calm discipline and composed style of play that defines Jannik’s game – one that appears fluid and effortless yet is underpinned by years of rigorous preparation – the program is structured around four foundational pillars:
Train : one-to-one workout session focusing on precision, control and balanced performance, adapting elite performance principles for a range of fitness levels.
Re-centre : guided breathwork practice, supporting mental clarity and nervous system regulation through calm, intentional breathing techniques.
Restore : a restorative treatment combining targeted muscle-release techniques with therapeutic touch to ease fatigue, enhance mobility, and promote deep relaxation.
Renew : program concludes with a revitalizing wellness circuit in the thermal area of Ocean Wellness – The Spa, where alternating hot and cold therapies stimulate circulation, support recovery, and restore balance.
Every element has been thoughtfully designed to anchor guests in the present moment, allowing the Ocean State of Mind to extend well beyond their time at sea.
A Journey of Firsts: The EXPLORA III Mediterranean Prelude Journey
Offering an intimate behind-the-scenes ocean experience alongside the visionaries and leadership who brought the ship to life, EXPLORA III’s Mediterranean Prelude Journey departs Genoa on July 24, calling at Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Livorno, before arriving in Civitavecchia (Rome) on July 29.
Jannik and his Performance Team will join guests onboard for the first leg, from Genoa to Marseille, participating in a carefully curated program of onboard experiences:
Intimate Q&A Sessions: Offering all guests direct access to Jannik, exploring the mindset, the discipline and philosophy behind his approach to elite performance.
Charity Gala Dinner: An elegant evening at the French-inspired Fil Rouge restaurant, attended by Jannik Sinner and Explora Journeys’ leadership. This exclusive event supports both the Jannik Sinner Foundation and the MSC Foundation.
Private Coaching Sessions: A limited number of guests will have the opportunity to participate in private coaching sessions, led by members of Jannik Sinner’s professional Coaching and Performance Team, with appearances by Jannik Sinner throughout the program.
Wellness Sessions: A limited number of guests will also have the opportunity to experience In Balance wellness sessions, guided by Jannik Sinner’s dedicated Performance Team, with appearances by Jannik Sinner throughout the experience.
Following the Prelude Journey, EXPLORA III arrives in Barcelona on August 1 for her official Naming Ceremony. She then departs on her Maiden Journey from Barcelona to Lisbon on August 3, marking the start of an inaugural season that spans Western Europe, the United Kingdom, Iceland and Greenland.
To learn more about In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Programme or the EXPLORA III Mediterranean Prelude Journey, please visit explorajourneys.com
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