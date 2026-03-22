Park Hyatt Residences Set to Redefine Luxury Living in London with Stunning Riverside Views

Park Hyatt Residences, the first Park Hyatt-branded residences in London, will launch to market later this year, introducing ready-to-move-in private residences with incredible expansive views of the London skyline situated above the Park Hyatt Hotel, one of the world’s most revered luxury hospitality brands.
Set on the banks of the River Thames, the development unveils 103 meticulously crafted residences each with exceptional views that set a new standard for cosmopolitan, riverside living in Nine Elms. Launching to market by Knightcrest, the luxury multi-disciplinary property consultancy backed by visionary London developer and placemaker Valouran, the residences will be offered to a global audience seeking long-term value, world class hotel service, industry integrity and elevated design credentials in central London.
World-class architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) establishes a refined riverside landmark, while interiors have been designed by a carefully curated roster of global designers. South African-born, London- based Christian Bense is the first interior design partner to be announced for the project, poised to bring his considered design flare, craftsmanship and understated elegance to the development’s offering. The two dedicated show apartments by Bense - a three-bedroom and a one-bedroom residence with breathtaking uninterrupted views of the skyline from the 26th floor, will debut on launch. Further design collaborators will follow, reinforcing the project’s design-led positioning and long-term collectability.
To lead the commercial strategy and sales direction of Park Hyatt Residences, Knightcrest has named Henry Barrow as Sales Director. Barrow has spent over a decade defining London’s luxury residential market and has been involved with some of the city’s most successful projects. At Park Hyatt Residences a world-class buyer experience will be delivered from the start. Under the leadership of industry veteran Charles Leigh, the team will build on their proven track record in the super-prime residential market which has included projects such as Twenty Grosvenor Square and The Whiteley.
“We are proud to announce the launch of this exceptional opportunity: hotel-serviced apartments in a riverside development. Knightcrest brings together a highly experienced team with a proven track record in delivering strategic sales, marketing and PR campaigns for some of London’s most prestigious residential schemes, with a particular speciality and focus on branded residences, having already worked with Four Seasons and Six Senses, and now Park Hyatt. Henry’s appointment further strengthens Knightcrest experience and offering and we are delighted to have him on board as this project enters an exciting new phase”
Charles Leigh, Managing Director at Knightcrest
“I’m delighted to join Knightcrest at such a pivotal moment with the launch of Park Hyatt Residences. We’re introducing a fresh, sophisticated approach to London’s luxury market, redefining riverside living and elevated design in Nine Elms. The development offers an exceptional combination of design, aÌ la carte hotel service, and a lifestyle for discerning buyers seeking something truly distinctive in the capital.”
Henry Barrow, Sales Director at Knightcrest
“Following a successful partnership with the Valouran team at 60 Curzon, Mayfair, I am delighted to now be teaming up once more to deliver two exceptional apartments at Park Hyatt Residences in Nine Elms. The location, unparalleled views of the river, together with the architecture of this new landmark building, provide considerable inspiration for the design of these spaces and I look forward to introducing schemes that are befitting of this prestigious new development.”
Christian Bense, Founder at Christian Bense Studio
Park Hyatt Residences combines the privacy of a personal sanctuary with the five-star hospitality of the neighbouring hotel Park Hyatt London River Thames. Residents will have exclusive access to exceptional dining, wellness, concierge and business amenities, all within one of central London’s fastest-evolving neighbourhoods. The residences offer breathtaking views across the Thames and London’s skyline and are conceived as a turnkey product.
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