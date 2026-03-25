Truffle Temptations Brings Authentic Italian Truffle Culture to Miami With New Coral Gables Boutique

Known as the “diamond of the kitchen,” truffles have long been celebrated in Italy for their rarity, rich aroma, and ability to elevate even the simplest dishes. Now, a new boutique in Coral Gables is bringing that centuries-old culinary tradition to Miami.
Truffle Temptations, a luxury gourmet brand dedicated entirely to truffles, has opened its first permanent storefront in Coral Gables, introducing a boutique concept centered around authentic Italian truffle products, curated gourmet items, and interactive tasting experiences.
Before opening its retail location, the brand built a strong local following through farmers markets and community events across South Florida. Today, Truffle Temptations participates in nearly 16 markets each month, using those events as opportunities to introduce truffle products, offer tastings, and teach customers how to incorporate the prized ingredient into everyday cooking.
The idea for the brand was born during the founders’ honeymoon in Italy. While traveling through Tuscany and other regions where truffles are deeply rooted in local culinary culture, the founders discovered small boutique shops dedicated entirely to truffles. The experience revealed something they felt was missing in Miami’s ever-evolving food scene, a space where truffles could be explored, tasted, and celebrated.
“Truffle Temptations began as a dream during our honeymoon in Italy,” said Eory Madera Miranda, owner of Truffle Temptations. “We fell in love with the culture of truffles and realized that this experience didn’t really exist in Miami. Our goal is to bring the authentic flavors, traditions, and luxury of Italian truffles to our community while creating a space where people can discover something truly special.”
The Coral Gables boutique features a curated selection of gourmet products sourced directly from Italy, including partnerships with renowned producers such as Savini Tartufi, a truffle company with more than 100 years of tradition.
Signature items include Parmigiano Reggiano with truffle, truffle butter, truffle honey, truffle-infused olive oils, and truffle pesto, along with curated gift sets for food lovers and home chefs. The boutique will also offer seasonal fresh truffles, preserved varieties, and exclusive specialty items not always available at the brand’s market pop-ups.
In addition to retail, the store is designed to provide an interactive and educational experience. Customers can taste products, learn how to cook with truffles, and discover new gourmet ingredients through guided tastings.
“Building Truffle Temptations has been an incredible journey,” said Rafael Fermoselle, co-owner. “Watching people discover truffles, ask questions, and realize how easy it is to elevate a simple dish with them is what inspires us to keep growing and sharing this passion with our community.”
Located in the heart of Coral Gables, the boutique reflects the neighborhood’s strong appreciation for artisanal products and specialty food concepts, offering a destination for gourmet food lovers, home chefs, and those looking for unique culinary gifts. With its first permanent boutique, Truffle Temptations aims to continue introducing Miami to the rich culinary traditions of Italy, one truffle at a time.
For more information, visit Truffle Temptations Website or contact (305) 746-0426 or info@the truffletemptations.com. Truffle Temptations is located at: 2333 Salzedo St. Suite A, Coral Gables FL 33134. Follow along on Instagram Truffe Tempatations-Miami's Premier Truffle House
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