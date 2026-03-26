Patsy’s Pizzeria Opens Downtown Flagship at Freehand New York

Working in partnership with Promise Hospitality Group, Patsy’s Pizzeria has opened a new downtown Manhattan location within Freehand New York, just steps away from Gramercy Park.
The reimagined Patsy’s Pizzeria concept offers a modern take on the Harlem institution, which is recognized as one of New York City’s original coal-oven pizzerias and credited with inventing the New York pizza slice.
Originally opened by Pasquale “Patsy” Lancieri and his wife Carmella in East Harlem in 1933, the restaurant was passed down to Frank Brija in 1991 after he had worked alongside the Lancieri family for many years. Patsy’s Pizzeria also contributed inspiration for The Godfather; the cast and crew famously held table readings and dinners there before principle photography began. Patsy’s Pizzeria additionally hosted Frank Sinatra, who used to have pizza pies flown in on his private jet.
Executive Chef Pietro Aletto, the co-owner of Grand Street Pizza, helms the kitchen. Chef Aletto previously served as Executive Chef at Loreto Italian Kitchen & Bar and Executive Sous Chef at Feroce at the Moxy Chelsea. Earlier in his career, Chef Aletto worked under Andrew Carmellini, Jonathan Benno, and Christina Tosi.
The 96-seat pizzeria con cucina will serve Patsy's Pizzeria near-century-old classics such as Classic New York, Margherita, Hot Soppressata, Vodka, Sausage & Peppers and Meatball pies. Other signature pies include the Spicy ‘Nduja and the White Truffle. Menu highlights span a rustic, Roman presentation of mozzarella-stuffed Supplì, Mezzi Rigatoni alla Cacciatore, Steak Pizzaiolo, Candele alla Genovese and Whole Butterflied Branzino. Chef’s piatto forte is a deconstructed Tortelloni al Pomodoro e ‘Nduja where outsize, housemade tortellacci filled with sheep’s milk ricotta are plated atop rustic tomato and ‘nduja sugo.
Complementing the menu is a robust beverage program with cocktails that showcase the bel paese’s most celebrated ingredients and liqueurs via Beverage Director David Choi. Signature libations include a clarified Pomodoro Americano, a Pepperoni Martini, the My Way Bellini and an Amaretto Affogato.
Located within Freehand New York - once home to many storied writers, musicians, and creatives - the property combines restored architecture with contemporary design. Featuring iroko millwork, brass piping, marble flooring and neon signage, Freehand New York’s hunter green-tufted upholstery and iridescent tile cladding echoes the original, New Deal-era Patsy’s Pizzeria visual identity. Redefining the travel experience Freehand New York is rooted in a community-first ethos, reflecting the neighborhood - immersive, authentic, and alive with local energy - offering a place where travelers and locals alike can come together to connect, create, and explore.
Patsy’s Pizzeria recently entered into a strategic partnership with hospitality entrepreneur Premtim Gjonbalic, Founder and CEO of Promise Hospitality, who plans to expand the reimagined ristorante-pizzeria concept into other markets throughout the country.
Address: 23 Lexington Avenue (at 23rd Street)
Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 11am - 11pm; Friday and Saturday: 11am - 12am
Website: https://www.patsyspizzaflatiron.com/
Instagram: @patsyspizzeriaflatiron
Reservations available via Resy.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.