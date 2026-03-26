Patsy’s Pizzeria Opens Downtown Flagship at Freehand New York

Originally opened by Pasquale “Patsy” Lancieri and his wife Carmella in East Harlem in 1933, the restaurant was passed down to Frank Brija in 1991 after he had worked alongside the Lancieri family for many years. Patsy’s Pizzeria also contributed inspiration for The Godfather; the cast and crew famously held table readings and dinners there before principle photography began. Patsy’s Pizzeria additionally hosted Frank Sinatra, who used to have pizza pies flown in on his private jet.