El Jardín Inn Opens in Little Havana as Miami’s New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub

Miami-based development group Tropic Collection, LLC announces the opening of El Jardín Inn, a new boutique hotel in the heart of Little Havana. The project marks the first U.S. property under the El Jardín Inn brand and the beginning of a broader multi-site expansion.
The 18-key property underwent a four-million-dollar redevelopment, transforming a site that was formerly an abandoned multifamily property into an intimate, design-led destination. Each suite features a fully equipped kitchenette and walk-in shower, complemented by a lush central courtyard, outdoor lounge areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and flexible workspaces suited to today’s hybrid traveler.
“El Jardín Inn represents a new model for hospitality in neighborhoods like Little Havana that is intentional, design-driven, and rooted in cultural exchange. This is the first of many properties where we’re creating spaces that feel both elevated and locally connected.”
Laura Weinstein-Berman, co-owner and developer of El Jardín Inn
The project reflects a broader shift toward adaptive reuse and experiential hospitality that prioritize placemaking, community integration and flexible guest experiences over traditional hotel models. El Jardín Inn sets the tone for future developments from LW Associates, including Project Peach and The Triangle, both currently underway.
El Jardín Inn is within walking distance to historic Calle Ocho and iconic sites such as Ball & Chain, Domino Park, Tower Theater and the Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park only steps away. More than a hotel, El Jardín Inn is conceived as a cultural hub and neighborhood anchor, activating its courtyard through ongoing programming that connects guests with the surrounding community:
Art & Culture
Rotating installations and exhibitions throughout the property
Hand-painted murals from local artists and residents in Little Havana such as El Fresco Crew, Krave, CP1, and Diana Paz
Artist Residency Program spotlighting emerging and established creatives
Wellness & Fitness
Partnership with @stayfit305 for curated fitness and wellness twice-monthly
Outdoor classes and mindful programming within the courtyard
Courtyard Programming
Intimate gatherings, brand activations, and private events
Seasonal experiences such as “Bloom After Dark” and curated social evenings
Blending intimate hospitality with cultural immersion, El Jardín Inn introduces a new lodging option reflective of the spirit, creativity and rhythm of Little Havana that caters to modern travelers seeking both comfort and character, from couples and staycationers to business travelers and small group retreats. To learn more or reserve a stay, visit: www.eljardininn.com. Follow @eljardininn for upcoming events and programming.
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