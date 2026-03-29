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El Jardín Inn Opens in Little Havana as Miami’s New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub

Following a $4M transformation, this 18-key design-led hotel introduces a new hospitality concept rooted in cultural programming, adaptive reuse, and neighborhood connection.
El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn
3 min read

Miami-based development group Tropic Collection, LLC announces the opening of El Jardín Inn, a new boutique hotel in the heart of Little Havana. The project marks the first U.S. property under the El Jardín Inn brand and the beginning of a broader multi-site expansion.

The 18-key property underwent a four-million-dollar redevelopment, transforming a site that was formerly an abandoned multifamily property into an intimate, design-led destination. Each suite features a fully equipped kitchenette and walk-in shower, complemented by a lush central courtyard, outdoor lounge areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and flexible workspaces suited to today’s hybrid traveler.

El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn

“El Jardín Inn represents a new model for hospitality in neighborhoods like Little Havana that is intentional, design-driven, and rooted in cultural exchange. This is the first of many properties where we’re creating spaces that feel both elevated and locally connected.”

Laura Weinstein-Berman, co-owner and developer of El Jardín Inn

El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn

The project reflects a broader shift toward adaptive reuse and experiential hospitality that prioritize placemaking, community integration and flexible guest experiences over traditional hotel models. El Jardín Inn sets the tone for future developments from LW Associates, including Project Peach and The Triangle, both currently underway.

El Jardín Inn
El Jardín Inn

El Jardín Inn is within walking distance to historic Calle Ocho and iconic sites such as Ball & Chain, Domino Park, Tower Theater and the Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park only steps away. More than a hotel, El Jardín Inn is conceived as a cultural hub and neighborhood anchor, activating its courtyard through ongoing programming that connects guests with the surrounding community:

El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn
El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn

  • Art & Culture

    • Rotating installations and exhibitions throughout the property

    • Hand-painted murals from local artists and residents in Little Havana such as El Fresco Crew, Krave, CP1, and Diana Paz

    • Artist Residency Program spotlighting emerging and established creatives

  • Wellness & Fitness

    • Partnership with @stayfit305 for curated fitness and wellness twice-monthly

    • Outdoor classes and mindful programming within the courtyard

  • Courtyard Programming

    • Intimate gatherings, brand activations, and private events

    • Seasonal experiences such as “Bloom After Dark” and curated social evenings

El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn
El Jardín Inn
El Jardín InnPhoto Courtesy of El Jardín Inn

Blending intimate hospitality with cultural immersion, El Jardín Inn introduces a new lodging option reflective of the spirit, creativity and rhythm of Little Havana that caters to modern travelers seeking both comfort and character, from couples and staycationers to business travelers and small group retreats. To learn more or reserve a stay, visit: www.eljardininn.com. Follow @eljardininn for upcoming events and programming.

El Jardín Inn
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