Happy Corner Hospitality Expands Acclaimed Motek to Midtown Miami Location

Motek, the beloved Miami-born Mediterranean restaurant, has opened its ninth location in the vibrant Midtown Miami neighborhood. The newest outpost brings Motek’s signature kosher-style, 100% seed oil-free cuisine to one of Miami’s most dynamic and fast-growing districts, while unveiling a bold evolution of the brand’s Mediterranean design. The Midtown opening also introduces Sesame Bakery in a conjoined space, with fresh pastries and a coffee program offered right next door.
This opening marks Happy Corner Hospitality’s continued expansion and momentum following its entrance into New York City’s Flatiron District in September 2025, with additional growth planned across both markets.
“This new Midtown location represents the next chapter for Motek in Miami. We’ve built this brand around family, hospitality, and food made with intention. This new location reflects how far we’ve come – from a single café in Downtown Miami to a growing hospitality group expanding beyond South Florida – while staying true to our roots. We’re proud to continue expanding in the city that raised us.”
Charlie Levy, Founder of Happy Corner Hospitality
A South Florida favorite since launching in 2020, Motek has grown into an eight-location phenomenon across Coral Gables, Brickell, Downtown Miami, South Beach, Miami Beach, Aventura, Boca Raton, and now Midtown Miami. Under the Happy Corner Hospitality umbrella, the group also includes Yalla Motek, a kosher Mediterranean street food concept at Aventura Mall, and Sesame Bakery, a European-style bakery with Mediterranean influences in North Miami.
Known for its vibrant cuisine and warm ambiance, Motek draws inspiration from Eastern Mediterranean traditions, merging bold flavors with family-rooted hospitality. Signature dishes include the whole Mediterranean branzino, signature hummus selections, crispy chicken schnitzel with harissa aioli, the award-winning Arayes burger, Turkish lamb kebabs, traditional hot and cold mezzes, and vibrant labneh-based dips, all served with freshly-baked laffa bread. Guests can also enjoy Motek’s popular $5 happy hour and favorite all-day brunch offerings.
As of June 2025, all Happy Corner Hospitality brands are 100% seed oil-free, becoming one of the first hospitality groups in the United States to receive the Seed Oil Free Certified™ seal from the Seed Oil Free Alliance. Dishes are crafted exclusively with premium fats such as olive oil, avocado oil, and real butter, replacing all industrial seed oils.
The design at the new Midtown Miami location builds upon the storytelling-driven aesthetic, while introducing striking new architectural elements, including a 10-foot-tall breeze wall at the entrance, a custom yellow tile oven, and arched kitchen portals crowned with a pergola draped in yellow florals. Handmade umbrellas, custom lanterns, and light fixtures layer the dining room with texture and warmth, while a bespoke wall designed by co-owner Tessa Levy features arched niches symbolizing passage, history, and cultural connection.
The result is a restaurant that feels transportive and grounded, where Mediterranean warmth meets Miami’s light, movement, and optimism. Designed for gathering, lingering, and shared hospitality, the Midtown location reflects Motek’s continued evolution while honoring the sunshine-yellow identity that has become synonymous with the brand.
“Motek” – Hebrew for “Sweetheart” – nods to cherished family recipes and the spirit of hospitality that defines every location.
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