Melkonian Capital and RAL Launch Ultra-Luxury Ocean Residence at Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman for $22.8 Million

Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Companies have unveiled Ocean Residence, the newest addition to the Ocean House at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman. Priced at $22.8 million, this ground-level residence offers the scale, privacy, and a sense of elevation typically associated with a penthouse, while providing the amenities, wellness, dining, and service of an exclusive Mandarin Oriental resort. Designed by the acclaimed Paris-based studio AW2, founded by Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux, this expansive residence redefines Caribbean luxury by embracing the pristine surroundings of Grand Cayman’s St. James Point through elegant design that embraces indoor-outdoor living and pinnacle of craftsmanship.
Set amid tropical landscapes and panoramic ocean views, Ocean Residence is one of the island’s most exclusive sanctuaries, capturing a Caribbean essence married with modern convenience and comfort. The residence opens onto a secluded oceanfront terrace featuring a dramatic 33 x 12.5-foot infinity pool that appears to lead directly into the sea. Beyond, the terrace offers an unmatched sense of privacy and a seamless connection to the surrounding ocean cliffs and native vegetation. Spanning 7,937 square feet, with 5,081 square feet of interior space and 2,856 square feet of outdoor space, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom residence is defined by soaring 10-foot ceilings and a private villa experience that is impossible to replicate anywhere else on the island. Key design elements include natural oak millwork, limestone flooring, and marble-and-brass detailing, creating an atmosphere of understated sophistication. The kitchen features bespoke cabinetry and top-tier appliances, while spa-like bathrooms clad in luminous limestone invite moments of calm and retreat.
“Ocean Residence is an extraordinary expression of Caribbean luxury unlike anything else in Grand Cayman or the Caribbean. Without sacrificing the world-class service, discretion, and experience of the Mandarin Oriental brand, the residence removes all distractions and obstacles between you and the oceanfront calm while maintaining a deep connection to pristine natural landscape of St. James Point.”
Ryan Melkonian, Founder and Managing Partner of Melkonian Capital Management
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman, scheduled for completion in 2028, will be the brand’s first newly constructed resort and residential offering in the Caribbean. The 91-key hotel will be complemented by 22 Ocean House Residences and 20 Beach House Residences, granting owners exclusive access to Mandarin Oriental’s renowned hospitality and personalized concierge services. Residents will benefit from a wide range of amenities, including a private Ocean House Club with a club room, ocean-view spa, infinity pool, and fitness center, as well as multiple oceanfront dining venues and direct access to a secluded crescent shoreline and pristine diving waters found nowhere on the island. The entire development covers 67 acres of lush tropical landscapes and more than 2,700 feet of ocean frontage, including a secluded crescent beach.
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