Vérité Marks 25 Years With Exclusive Library Tasting and Debut of First White Wine, Le Diamant

Set amid the hills of Sonoma County, Vérité, the Bordeaux-inspired estate founded in 1998 by Jess Jackson with celebrated winemaker Pierre Seillan at the helm, occupies a rarefied place in California wine. Over the past 25 years, Vérité Winery has amassed an extraordinary record of critical acclaim, while pursuing a philosophy that marries Old World experience with expressive New World fruit. To mark the quarter-century milestone, Vérité introduces the 25th Anniversary Library Comparison Tasting, beginning May 2026 at the Healdsburg estate, an exclusive opportunity to trace the estate’s evolution through a curated exploration of defining moments, vintages and philosophies that have shaped Vérité from its founding to the present day.
The 25th Anniversary Library Comparison Tasting ($425 per person) begins with a vintage Champagne reception, followed by a seated tasting of Vérité’s newest wine, the 2024 vintage of Le Diamant, the winery’s first white, produced from grapes grown in the volcanic soils of Vérité’s highest-elevation Sauvignon Blanc micro-crus, paired with Tsar Nicoulai Estate Caviar. Guests also receive a guided tour of the château, barrel chai and cave, illuminating acclaimed winemaker Pierre Seillan’s micro-cru philosophy, alongside insights from assistant winemaker Hélène Seillan. The journey continues with a side-by-side tasting of three quintessential vintages of the winery’s iconic wines — 1998 La Muse, 2013 La Joie, and 2023 Le Désir — alongside examples of each cuvée from the exceptional 2021 vintage, illuminating the milestone moments that have shaped Vérité's evolution. A curated culinary pairing is served following the tasting, allowing guests to revisit the wines and complete the luxurious experience.
“This anniversary experience is both a celebration and a reflection. Over the past 25 years, we have remained devoted to expressing the terroir of our Sonoma County micro-crus. Sharing these wines side by side, spanning our earliest vintages to today, offers a powerful perspective on how terroir, time and vision intersect. It’s an opportunity to honor where we began, recognize how far we’ve come and look ahead to the future of Vérité.”
Hélène Seillan, Assistant Winemaker
Vérité is dedicated to crafting wines without compromise – wines that reflect the terroir in which they are grown. Each Bordeaux-inspired wine is a distinct blend of unique components harvested from small vineyard blocks (micro-crus), culminating in a meticulously formed union of grape varieties, climate, soil expression, and winemaking technique. Winemaker Pierre Seillan refers to this method as droit du sol, “right of the soil.”
La Muse – Profound and sophisticated, La Muse delivers the incredible depth and texture with a Merlot-based blend from the top micro-crus of eastern Sonoma County. This wine embodies elegance, suppleness, and strength.
La Joie – Blended primarily from Cabernet Sauvignon grown along the steep hillsides and volcanic benches of the Mayacamas Mountains, La Joie is a commanding wine that will reward the patient collector. A true thoroughbred, this wine is marked with an age-worthy combination of layered complexity, and structure.
Le Désir - Embodying precision, elegance, and grace, Le Désir is a Cabernet Franc-based blend that exudes high-toned, exotic aromatics, with an iron graphite core and pronounced minerality. It is a complex symphony, showing a breadth and depth that can only come from the best vineyards.
Bookings for the 25th Anniversary Library Comparison Tasting are now live via the “Visit” page on the Vérité website, with May 1, 2026 as the first available date for booking; the experience will be available to visitors through July 2027. For more information, visit https://www.veritewines.com/visit and follow the winery on Instagram @veritewines.
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